GBT Technologies' Cube Wellness Accelerates National Rollout With Expansion To 36 AI-Powered Digital Wellness Machines, Advancing Scalable Campus Health Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT” or the“Company”), a technology developer specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent platform technologies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cube Wellness Technologies (“Cube Wellness”), has significantly expanded its AI-driven digital wellness infrastructure with the acquisition of twenty-three (23) additional next-generation smart health and wellness machines.

This latest expansion increases Cube Wellness' total deployed and deployment-ready platform to thirty-six (36) AI-enabled machines, supporting the Company's strategic initiative to establish a scalable, technology-driven wellness delivery network across universities and student-focused environments nationwide.

The newly acquired machines are currently being onboarded and prepared for deployment under the Company's ongoing university rollout initiative. Each machine integrates intelligent inventory management, real-time system monitoring, digital payment technologies, and data-enabled operational controls, providing students with 24-hour access to essential wellness and health-related products through a modern, automated retail interface.

Management believes this expansion represents a key milestone in Cube Wellness' transition from initial deployment to scalable growth.

“Expanding our platform to 36 machines marks an important step in building what we believe can become a significant national digital wellness infrastructure,” said Patrick Bertagna, Chief Executive Officer of GBT.“Our focus is on creating a scalable, technology-driven platform capable of serving universities and institutional environments with intelligent, always-available wellness access. Each additional deployment strengthens our operational footprint and advances our long-term platform strategy.”

Cube Wellness' platform is designed to move beyond traditional vending or retail models by incorporating intelligent system architecture, connected infrastructure, and centralized management capabilities. The Company believes this approach positions Cube Wellness to participate in the growing convergence of healthcare access, digital automation, and AI-enabled retail delivery, building scalable, recurring-revenue-capable technology platforms within emerging growth sectors.

About GBT Technologies, Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) is a development-stage technology company focused on the research and development of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent platform technologies. The Company's initiatives span integrated system architectures, predictive analytics, sensor-based platforms, and other emerging technologies intended to support scalable commercial applications. GBT Technologies pursues growth through internal development and strategic subsidiary initiatives.

About Cube Wellness Technologies

Cube Wellness Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBT Technologies, Inc., focused on deploying AI-enabled automated wellness infrastructure. Cube Wellness integrates intelligent hardware, software, and connected systems to deliver 24/7 access to wellness and health-related products through digital payment, inventory intelligence, and centralized operational management. The platform is designed for universities, institutional environments, workplaces, and community locations, with an emphasis on scalable deployment and data-enabled operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's and Cube Wellness' ability to onboard and deploy machines, scale operations, execute the university rollout initiative, establish or maintain strategic relationships, commercialize the platform, generate revenues, and achieve anticipated market adoption. Additional risks include the Company's development-stage status, capital requirements and access to financing, reliance on third-party vendors and partners, technological and operational risks, competitive conditions, and regulatory, market, and economic factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

