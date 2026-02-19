Creative Concepts Launches AI BRAND DEFENSE With 24-Hour Crisis Intelligence For Viral Misinformation

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Concepts today announced the launch of AI BRAND DEFENSE, a 24-hour semantic and intent intelligence service that helps consumer brands detect, decode, and counter coordinated misinformation campaigns before they alter buying behavior. Pricing begins at $1,995 per threat, up to 60 percent less than the $4,000 to $6,000 monthly fees charged by traditional monitoring services.

When a misleading video surfaces on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, brands have hours to respond. A recent analysis of a single viral YouTube video found that 54 percent of critical commenters took immediate action: disposing of products, switching brands, or demanding refunds. Engagement peaked within eighteen hours. Most monitoring systems deliver reports after that window has closed.

"Viral misinformation does not follow a business calendar," said Valorie Luther, Founder of Creative Concepts. "Trust erodes through the layered depth of online misinformation campaigns, often before traditional monitoring recognizes its full impact. AI BRAND DEFENSE was built to surface that depth and equip leaders with the intelligence to intervene before brand credibility is undermined."

"Brands have needed a solution that matches the speed of modern viral threats," said Ralph Baker, CEO of RBK Strategic Consultants (rbkstrategy ). "By moving past keyword monitoring to rapid semantic analysis, AI BRAND DEFENSE is now the essential first line of protection for consumer trust and reputation."

Unlike keyword monitoring tools, AI BRAND DEFENSE uses advanced language models to identify narratives being weaponized against a brand, detect whether audiences intend to boycott or switch, and deliver executive-ready counter-narrative guidance within twenty-four hours.