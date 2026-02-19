Creative Concepts Launches AI BRAND DEFENSE With 24-Hour Crisis Intelligence For Viral Misinformation
|Tier
|Cost
|Videos Monitored
|Delivery
|Single-Threat Diagnostic
|$1,995
|1 video
|24 hours
|Multi-Threat Intelligence
|$4,995
|4 videos
|24 hours
|Enterprise Brand Defense
|$10,000/month
|Unlimited
|24 hours
All plans include 24-hour delivery of actionable counter-narratives. The only difference between tiers is volume of videos monitored.
AI BRAND DEFENSE is available immediately.
About Creative Concepts
Creative Concepts is a digital marketing and communications consultancy founded in 2003. The firm helps brands remain visible, trusted, and chosen as artificial intelligence reshapes search, discovery, and consumer decision making. Founder Valorie Luther is a digital marketing strategist, published neuromarketing researcher, and Adjunct Professor at Boston University. She is currently conducting research on brand AI visibility and its impact on reputation and authority. In 2006, she convened one of the first U.S. business conferences focused on Web 2.0, bringing together executives from Ford, IBM, Hearst, and GE. Learn more at or visit .
Media Contact:
Esme Skye
...
/contact-us
