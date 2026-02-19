Autonomix Medical Selected To Present New Long-Term Pain Mitigation Data In Pancreatic Cancer At SSO 2026 Annual Meeting In Podium Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that Clarke Wilkirson, PhD, Clinical Development Engineer II, will present new long-term clinical data at the Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2026 Annual Meeting, happening March 5-7, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The presentation, titled“Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: A Long-Term Analysis of Denervation via Transvascular RF Energy-Based Ablation” (Submission ID: 2249416), has been accepted as an oral podium presentation. Dr. Wilkirson will deliver a five-minute presentation followed by a two-minute question-and-answer session, highlighting the potential of Autonomix Medical's minimally invasive transvascular RF energy-based approach to address chronic pain in pancreatic cancer patients.

“Chronic pain is one of the most challenging complications faced by patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix.“We are honored to share our long-term clinical analysis at SSO 2026, demonstrating how our transvascular RF approach may provide meaningful improvements in pain control and quality of life for patients facing this devastating disease.”

The SSO Annual Meeting convenes leading surgical oncologists, researchers and healthcare professionals to showcase advances in surgical oncology and emerging clinical technologies. For more information, please visit the conference website here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene