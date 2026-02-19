403
Iran, Russia Hold Joint Naval Drill In Gulf Of Oman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The Naval Forces of Iran and Russia on Thursday held a joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and the Northern Indian Ocean, successfully carrying out a series of operations.
Iranian media outlets said that the special operations teams of the navies of Iran's army, and Russia successfully carried out an operation to liberate a hijacked ship. The vessels and aerial units of the two countries also took part in the operation, which involved aerial reconnaissance.
It added that this stage of the exercise featured the participation of Iran's Alvand Destroyer, missile-launching warships, helicopters, landing craft, Special Operations Teams, and combat speedboats and vessels, among others.
They enacted different arrangement scenarios and implemented offensive formations to improve tactical coordination, increase joint command and control capabilities, and practice rapid response in operational conditions.
The joint drill aims to improve maritime security, expand cooperation between the two countries' navies, and improve coordination in joint operations. (end)
