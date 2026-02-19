Eaglenxt Announces Sale Of Ebee VISION Real-Time Situational Awareness UAS To LJA Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin-based firm to use unmanned capability for surveying

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the“Company” or“EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors, and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the sale of one eBee VISION unmanned aerial system (UAS) to LJA Engineering, a Texas-based full-service civil engineering and consulting firm.

The eBee VISION, a portable, NDAA-compliant fixed-wing drone designed specifically for real-time situational awareness, will support LJA Engineering's expanding portfolio of infrastructure, land development, and environmental projects.

With its rapid 3-minute deployment, up to 90-minute flight endurance, HD live video feed (including thermal capabilities and 32x digital zoom), and robust performance even in GNSS-denied environments, the eBee VISION enables enhanced site monitoring, progress tracking, asset inspection, and data-driven decision-making for civil engineering applications.

"Private sector businesses increasingly recognize the commercial application of our advanced UAS in sectors beyond public safety and defense,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.“The VISION helps businesses like LJA Engineering save time and money by capturing actionable data and insights more efficiently and safely.”

The eBee VISION's lightweight design (approximately 3.5 lbs / 1.6 kg), backpack portability, and long-range wireless connectivity (up to 12 mi / 20 km) make it an ideal tool for engineering teams working in diverse and challenging terrains. Its real-time HD video and imagery capabilities, combined with EagleNXT's ecosystem of sensors and software, provide high-value aerial intelligence for mapping, surveying, and operational oversight.

Engineering firms continue to turn to drones for the benefits they provide, including:



Rapid topographic surveying and mapping - Dones cover large sites in hours rather than weeks, generating results essential for land development, grading, drainage design, and site planning

Real-time progress monitoring - Regular aerial flights to identify delays or issues early on infrastructure, residential/commercial development, or flood risk projects

Enhanced site inspection and safety - Drones access hazardous, steep, or inaccessible areas (e.g., bridges, dams, slopes) for structural assessments, reducing personnel risk Cost and efficiency gains - Significant reductions in field time, labor, and rework through precise data; ROI often achieved in just a few projects via lower operational costs and better resource allocation

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

