Makers Of Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' Release Official 'Lalla' Song Video

Days after the overwhelming response to "Lalla Anthem: A Warning from Subedaar," the makers of the Anil Kapoor-starrer Subedaar have now released the official song video titled 'Lalla.' The song is composed by Rohan-Vinayak, with lyrics penned by Rishi Upadhyay, and sung by Vishal Dadlani. The video features scenes from the film, highlighting the tension between the characters. It also offers fans impactful glimpses of characters played by Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh and Radhikka Madan, raising the emotional and narrative stakes surrounding Subedaar Arjun Maurya, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Vishal Dadlani on 'Lalla's' Controlled Intensity

Speaking about the song, Dadlani shared how the track felt different in its full version. He explained that the song carries strong energy and control and he tried to match that feeling while recording it. "When 'Lalla' first came out as part of the anthem, people instantly connected with its energy. But as a full track, it goes deeper, and what stood out to me was its controlled intensity. It carries the spirit of standing your ground and owning your space," Dadlani said in a statement, as per a press note.

"While recording it, I wanted my voice to match the grit, strength, and resolve that Anil sir brings to the screen. The song holds that same conviction, it's as much about inner power as it is about dominance," he added.

About 'Subedaar'

Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni under Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network.(ANI)

