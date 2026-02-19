Kazakhstan's Senate Ratifies Agreement With China On Joint Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Senate of Kazakhstan (the upper house of the Parliament) has ratified an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the implementation of renewable energy projects, Maxim Spotkay, Head of the Senate Administration, announced on his social media account, Trend reports.

The law is aimed at creating a legal framework for large-scale green energy projects and expanding bilateral cooperation in tackling global warming through the development of renewable energy sources across Kazakhstan.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to ensure annual reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and increase electricity generation from renewable sources through the use of energy storage systems. The document also establishes a mechanism for preliminary agreement on power purchase agreements, including terms and tariffs.

In addition, the agreement includes the use of works and services provided by Kazakh suppliers in project implementation, supporting local content and contributing to national economic development.

According to the country's Ministry of Energy, the overall electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan amounted to 8.621 billion kWh in 2025, reflecting a 13.7% increase compared to 2024. Renewable energy sources accounted for 7% of the total electricity production in the country.