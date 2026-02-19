Struck By Pace Of Change In India, Must Approach AI Boldly: Sundar Pichai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday that he is struck by the pace of change in India, and we must approach AI boldly as it can improve billions of lives.

Speaking at the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' here, Pichai said the company is also building a vast network of subsea fibre optic cables, including four new systems between the US and India, as part of the India-America Connect initiative.

“In India, we are helping farmers protect their livelihoods. The Indian government sent AI-powered forecasts to millions of farmers, alerting them about bad weather last year,” he told the gathering.

“We won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together,” Pichai added.

He further stated that we are on the cusp of hyper-progress and must approach AI boldly, as it can improve the lives of billions.

“For 50 years, predicting protein structures was a grand challenge and a blind spot that stalled drug discovery. Today, over three million researchers in 190 countries are using it to develop malaria vaccines,” he informed.

Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub in India as part of its $15 billion infrastructure investment.

According to Pichai, Google is infusing artificial intelligence (AI) at all levels in India to improve healthcare, support startups, agriculture and more.

"The country must ensure strong investments go into AI research and into spreading the use of AI across all sectors," he mentioned.

The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, running from February 16 to 20. The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, innovators and civil society representatives from across the world.

It aims to provide a global platform for discussions on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence. More than 110 countries and 30 international organisations are participating in the summit. Around 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers are attending the event.