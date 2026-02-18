From AI To Cloud Technologies: Ministry Of Digital Transformation, Microsoft Strengthen Cooperation
Acting Minister Oleksandr Bornyakov and Microsoft's Country Manager for Ukraine and the Baltic countries, Eugene Kahanovskiy, signed the memorandum. The focus is on the development of Ukraine's digital infrastructure, innovative solutions, and AI ecosystem.
Key areas of cooperation include:
building a modern and secure IT infrastructure,
implementing Microsoft cloud and hybrid solutions,
enhancing digital skills by providing Ukrainians access to educational tools and innovations,
strengthening the AI ecosystem, infrastructure, and integration of AI solutions,
deploying digital solutions in the fields of innovation and cutting-edge technologies.
Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
