From AI To Cloud Technologies: Ministry Of Digital Transformation, Microsoft Strengthen Cooperation

Acting Minister Oleksandr Bornyakov and Microsoft's Country Manager for Ukraine and the Baltic countries, Eugene Kahanovskiy, signed the memorandum. The focus is on the development of Ukraine's digital infrastructure, innovative solutions, and AI ecosystem.

