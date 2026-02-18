MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publisher cites decades advising CIA, Pentagon, and White House - and his latest presentation - as catalyst for recognition

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Press Group has formally spotlighted economist and author Jim Rickards as its leading voice on macroeconomic and policy strategy following the release of his latest economic presentation examining structural shifts shaping the United States.

The recognition reflects both Rickards' long-standing research contributions and the response to his recent briefing, which explored the intersection of government policy, global competition, and financial infrastructure.

Paradigm Press positioned the presentation as a continuation of Rickards' work interpreting the forces shaping national economic direction.

Recognition Rooted in Decades of Government and Financial Experience

Rickards' professional background spans more than five decades and includes advisory roles connected to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving economic risk, financial security, and geopolitical strategy.

He has also worked within capital markets and participated in discussions surrounding financial stability, crisis response, and global monetary systems.

Paradigm research materials describe his career as involving work within“the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking,” contributing to major financial and geopolitical developments over time.

This institutional experience forms the foundation of the analysis presented in his recent briefing.

Recent Presentation Drives Publisher Spotlight

Rickards' latest presentation examined structural economic forces influenced by:



federal policy direction



geopolitical competition



resource positioning

long-term financial strategy



The briefing builds on themes explored in his ongoing research, including how national decision-making and global economic dynamics interact over time.

Paradigm Press highlighted the presentation as a key example of the type of long-form analysis central to its editorial platform.

Long-Standing Role Within Paradigm's Research Platform

Rickards contributes macroeconomic commentary and research through Paradigm Press publications focused on structural trends shaping the global economy.

His work centers on:



policy-driven economic change



geopolitical developments



national financial resilience

systemic economic transformation



This research helps frame the publisher's approach to long-horizon analysis.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and author specializing in global finance, monetary systems, and economic risk. Over the course of his career, he has advised institutions connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House and has worked across capital markets and policy environments. He contributes research and commentary through Paradigm Press publications.

About Paradigm Press Group

Paradigm Press Group is an independent publishing organization producing newsletters, research briefings, and educational content focused on economic policy, geopolitics, and global financial trends.

The company's editorial platform emphasizes long-form analysis designed to help readers interpret structural developments shaping the U.S. and international economy.

Paradigm Press maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting sustained reader engagement and trust in its research and editorial content.

