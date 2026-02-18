T20 WC: Missed Moments Costly, Says Netherlands' Scott Edwards

'Missed moments will make you pay': Scott Edwards

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards reflected on his side's spirited effort despite falling short against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group A clash, admitting that a few missed moments ultimately proved costly.

Speaking after the match, Edwards credited his bowlers for putting India under early pressure and keeping the contest alive deep into the innings. "We started really well. A lot of credit to Aryan. He has been sensational for us for a few years. We felt right in the game (for a while). We know they have firepower all the way down. To keep them under control for 14-15 overs was sensational. A couple of missed chances, missed execution, and these guys will make you pay. They had wickets in hand and took down a few overs at the end. (Learnings) Any time you come here, you learn a lot. Grounds are smaller, pitches are flatter, crowds are bigger, and there is so much hype. As a group, we pride ourselves on playing well in the big moments. Played well, but in the moments - we have to make those moments count," Scott Edwards said.

India's Innings: Dube's blitz powers hosts to 193

Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 193/6 in 20 overs. World No. T20I batter Abhishek Sharma continued his poor form after spinner Aryan Dutt dismissed him for a three-ball duck. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 18 runs, with two fours and one six. Tilak Varma (31 off 27 balls, with three fours and one six), captain Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28 balls, with two fours and one six) couldn't convert their starts. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a blistering knock of 31-ball 66, with six maximums and four boundaries as India crossed the 190-run mark.

Netherlands' Bowling Effort

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek (3/56), Aryan Dutt (2/19), and Kyle Klein (1/38) were among the wicket-takers.

Netherlands' Spirited Chase Falls Short

Chasing 194, Michael Levitt (24), Max O'Dowd (20), Bas de Leede (33), Colin Ackermann (23), Zach Lion-Cachet (26), and Noah Croes (25*) couldn't convert their starts as the Dutch made 176/7 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 17 runs.

India's Bowlers Seal Victory

For India, Varun Chakaravarthy (3/14), Jasprit Bumrah (1/17), Hardik Pandya (1/40), and Shivam Dube (2/35) pick wickets.

India Tops Group A, Advances to Super Eight

With this victory, India registered their third consecutive Group A win and finished at the top of the group standings. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has already qualified for the Super Eight stage. The defending champions will face South Africa in their opening Super Eight fixture on February 22. (ANI)

