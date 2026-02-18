UAE President Orders Release Of 1,440 Prisoners For Ramadan 2026

PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 4:08 PM



By: WAM



Share:







Sheikh Mohamed will also pay the fines that were incurred by the inmates in implementation of those sentencesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1,440 inmates from correctional and penal institutions on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

Recommended For You

These prisoners were sentenced in various cases, and Sheikh Mohamed has undertaken to pay the financial obligations incurred by them in the implementation of those sentences.

The President's gesture comes within the framework of his keenness to give the inmates an opportunity to start a new life, alleviate the suffering of their families, achieve stability for them, and bring joy to the hearts of their families on this blessed occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

UAE leaders often order the release of prisoners on such special occasions and religious holidays.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has also ordered the release of 134 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in the emirate.



Ajman Ruler announces release of 134 prisoners for Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026: Paid parking rates, timings revised in 3 emirates; see list here Iftar with Emiratis: UAE residents invited to local homes this Ramadan

ALSO READ