Ruler Of Sharjah Orders Release Of 738 Inmates For Ramadan 2026


2026-02-18 02:23:30
  Wed 18 Feb 2026, 4:52 PM
  WAM
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 738 inmates.

These individuals are serving their sentences at the Sharjah Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution, and who met the conditions for pardon, in accordance with the conditions of good conduct and behaviour, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1,440 inmates from correctional and penal institutions on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Sheikh Mohamed has undertaken to pay the financial obligations incurred by them in the implementation of those sentences.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has also ordered the release of 134 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in the emirate.

Khaleej Times

