Agriculture Minister Signs Support Agreements For 2 Food Factories

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Agriculture, Saeb Khraisat, on Wednesday signed support agreements for two food factories as part of the project to stimulate industries in industrial and development estates and municipalities.

This step comes within the framework of the Ministry of Agriculture's efforts to stimulate the Kingdom's food industry and enhance the added value of agricultural products.

According to a ministry statement, Khraisat said these agreements are part of the ministry's vision to promote investment in the food industry, support projects that contribute to achieving food security, provide job opportunities, and optimise benefit from local agricultural production.

The minister noted this process aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the executive programme and aims to achieve sustainable economic development and empower the Kingdom's agricultural and industrial sectors.

He added that the ministry signed an agreement with the Holy Land Food Industries Company to establish a plant for drying fruits and vegetables using freeze-drying technology in King Hussein Bin Talal Development Zone in Mafraq governorate.

The ministry indicated that the factory's subsidised area reaches 1,626 square metres, while the annual funding amount stands at JD21,138, which will be disbursed upon the facility's operation.

Additionally, he stated the ministry signed a support agreement with Naama Feed, which recycles organic waste and converts it into economically viable and nutritious animal fodder.

On its goals, he said this agreement aims to enhance farmers' ability to adapt to climate change and increase sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The ministry noted the company's factory is located in Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, with a subsidised area of 1,626 square meters and an annual funding of JD34,146 which will be disbursed upon the facility's operation.