Slovak PM Says EU is Undergoing Deepest Crisis in History
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has issued a stark warning about the trajectory of the European Union, arguing that the bloc is experiencing the most severe crisis in its existence. Speaking at a conference on affordable rental housing in Bratislava on Tuesday, he linked the mounting pressures on European households to broader structural and political shortcomings within EU institutions.
“The European Union has never been in such a crisis as it is now,” Fico said, emphasizing that the current predicament extends beyond macroeconomic data. According to him, the problem is “not only about economic indicators, but also about leadership and vision.”
Fico cautioned that without a clearly articulated strategy to enhance competitiveness, the EU risks long-term stagnation. He warned that the bloc could “become a cultural open air museum” if it fails to adapt to global economic shifts. In his assessment, certain global players—particularly China—are already 15 to 20 years ahead of the EU in several critical sectors.
The Slovak leader has frequently voiced dissatisfaction with policies emerging from Brussels, especially those related to energy strategy and sanctions against Russia. He has previously argued that the restrictive measures are “only hurting” the EU itself. Addressing the European Commission’s latest sanctions package earlier this month, he suggested that Brussels should focus on resolving internal structural weaknesses instead of introducing additional penalties against Moscow.
Fico has also strongly opposed the EU’s plan to fully eliminate Russian gas imports by November 2027, characterizing the proposal as “suicide” for member states heavily reliant on those supplies. He has indicated that Slovakia intends to challenge EU institutions legally over the initiative.
Since 2022, reduced flows of relatively inexpensive Russian pipeline gas—following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and subsequent Western sanctions—have contributed to surging wholesale energy prices across the bloc. The resulting increase in living costs has coincided with declining industrial competitiveness in several EU economies.
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in 2024 carried out by a pro-Ukraine activist, has also criticized financial assistance to Kiev. He has described Ukraine as a “black hole” of corruption that has absorbed substantial EU funding. More recently, he called for the dismissal of the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, citing her firm anti-Russian approach.
