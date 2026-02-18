Ajay Devgn Gives Nephew Aaman Devgan A Fun 'Diet Advice' On Birthday, Shares Throwback Pic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared a heartfelt birthday wish for nephew Aaman Devgan, and posted an adorable nostalgic throwback picture along with a cute caption.

In the first picture, Ajay is seen warmly holding little Aaman close to him in a fun way. He is seen smiling as the kid clings to him.

The second picture features Ajay and Aaman Devgan posing together at a grand event. The Mama-Bhanja are seen dressed in coordinated black ensembles.

Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote,“Happy birthday @aamandevgan Aaj ke din jitna cake khaana hai khaa le, kal se waapis diet pe!”

On the professional front, Aaman debuted in 2025 with the movie Aazad that also starred Ajay Devgn.

A few days ago, Aazad completed one year of release and Ajay who seemed to have become emotional, penned a note for Aaman. The proud uncle wrote on his social media account, "It's the same feeling that I had when you turned one! Bachcha bada ho gaya (red heart emoji) Always proud of you champ @aamandevgan #1YearOfAzaad. (sic)"

Celebrating the occasion, Aaman had also expressed his delight at all the love he received on his debut drama. He mentioned on social media, "Can't believe it's been a year since this rang-biranga experience that changed my life...Forever indebted for all the love I have been blessed with and the entire team Azaad...Yours, Unstable Boy."

Made under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama also featured Rasha Thadani and Diana Penty, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of 1920s India, the movie shares the tale of a young stable boy who ends up forming a bond with a spirited horse. His quest to ride the majestic animal turns into a journey of courage, making him conscious of the country's fight for freedom.