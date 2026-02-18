403
Lufthansa, Air India Expand Strategic Partnership with New Agreement
(MENAFN) Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa Group and India’s Air India on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their strategic collaboration, setting the stage for a joint business agreement covering flight schedules, route networks, sales activities, and loyalty programs.
The agreement is intended to leverage growth opportunities emerging from the recently concluded free trade deal between India and the European Union, the statement said, noting that EU countries remain India’s largest trading partners for goods.
The expanded cooperation will coordinate flight schedules and route networks in select markets, offering passengers improved connections and shorter layovers. Sales and marketing activities will also be partially integrated, loyalty and mileage programs linked, and airport processes streamlined.
The partnership will involve Lufthansa’s main brand as well as subsidiaries Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and ITA Airways. India is currently the Lufthansa Group’s second most important long-haul market after the United States.
Currently, Lufthansa Group airlines and Air India operate 146 routes across 22 countries under code-sharing agreements, where flights operated by one carrier are marketed by the partner airline using its own flight numbers.
“Together with Air India, we will strengthen our access to the aviation market with the highest growth rates worldwide. The Lufthansa Group is already the most successful and most popular European airline group among customers in India. In the future, we will contribute to deepening economic and cultural relations between India and Europe with even more connections,” said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.
Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, called the agreement a “milestone in our deepening relationship with the Lufthansa Group” and said it is “great news for travelers and enterprises alike between India and Europe.”
