Turkey Vows Concrete Energy Projects, Closer Cooperation with Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Türkiye plans to expand collaboration with Ethiopia in the energy sector, focusing on developing tangible initiatives and enhancing existing cooperation, according to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
During Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Bayraktar and Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at formalizing bilateral energy cooperation.
The agreement lays out plans for joint initiatives in electricity generation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. It also covers collaboration on producing and installing equipment for hydroelectric power plants, including electric turbines. Public and private sector investments in energy infrastructure—spanning generation, transmission, and distribution—will be encouraged, with knowledge and expertise shared between relevant institutions in both countries.
Bayraktar emphasized the practical focus of the partnership on social media, writing, "We aim to strengthen the sharing of experience and produce concrete projects in a wide range of areas, from electricity generation to grid infrastructure, from renewable energy investments to hydroelectric infrastructure projects."
He added that the MoU establishes "a comprehensive roadmap to deepen our existing cooperation and concretize new areas of partnership across a wide range of sectors, from energy and mining to education, health, transportation, agriculture, environment, urban planning, culture, and tourism."
