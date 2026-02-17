403
TSX Tumbles To Start Short Week
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by mining shares after a pullback in precious metals, while investors assessed January inflation data.
The TSX plunged 384.25 points, or 1.2% to open Tuesday at 32,689.46.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.21 cents at 73.12 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Wheaton Precious Metals said it has signed a silver streaming agreement worth $4.3 billion with BHP Group. BHP will deliver silver from its share of output at Peru's Antamina mine.
Wheaton shares began the day off $9.72, or 4.9%, to $188.96.
Markets were shuttered Monday, in Canada, for Family Day, in the U.S., for Presidents' Day.
Tuesday is a busy one for macroeconomics. January inflation numbers saw the light of day. Housing starts in Canada rose to 238,000 in January from 280,700 in December, while manufacturing sales in Canada rose 0.6% in the last month of calendar 2025, the number having plunged 1.3% the month before.
The consumer price index grew 2.3% in January, compared to a boost of 2.4% in December. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in January.
Also in December, wholesale trade hiked 2%, compared to a slide of 1.8% the month before. New motor vehicle sales sold in Canada numbered 127,248 in December, decreasing 6.1% from December 2024. In dollar terms, sales decreased 7.4% in December 2025 compared with one year earlier
Also in December, Canadian investors acquired $13.1 billion of foreign securities, led by purchases of US shares. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $5.6 billion, following six consecutive months of investment totalling $145.4 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange backpedaled 28.5 points, or 2.9%, to 963.46.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly split, with gold wobbling 5%, materials down 4.9%, and energy ailing 1.3%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by consumer staples, up 1%, telecoms, ahead 0.8%, and industrials better by 0.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as Wall Street struggles to regain its footing after yet another losing week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243.39 points to 49,257.54.
The broader index slumped 52.02 points to 6,784.15.
The NASDAQ retreated 261.48 points to 22,290.23.
Technology stocks, including beaten-down software names, led the selling. Meta Platforms, Nvidia and Palantir Technologies each moved lower by 1%. Salesforce shares were 2% lower, while Autodesk shares declined 3%.
The software sector has been getting hit on fears that artificial intelligence tools could replace industry-specific software providers.
Investors will get more insight into the path of inflation this week, with the personal consumption expenditure report slated for Friday. Before then, they'll monitor Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained a bit, lowering yields to 4.04% from Friday's 4.05%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices were tossed 58 cents Tuesday to $62.31 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tumbled $156.30 to $4,890 U.S. an ounce.
