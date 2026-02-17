US Diagnostics Center Sets New Standard For Transparency And Communication In Paternity And Kinship DNA Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"People come to us during pivotal moments in their lives, often facing uncertainty and anxiety. Accuracy is expected. What sets a laboratory apart is whether people feel informed, respected, and supported from start to finish. That's what we built this place to do."US Diagnostics Center is an Ohio-based laboratory built around a simple idea: people deserve to understand every step of the DNA testing process. Founded by Dr. Todd Lewis, the laboratory provides paternity, kinship, and relationship testing under the scientific direction of Dr. Michael Baird, a geneticist with more than 40 years of experience in DNA identification, paternity, and forensic testing.

US Diagnostics Center (USDC) has launched a paternity and kinship DNA testing service built around a principle that most laboratories overlook: telling people what's happening, and why, at every step.

Founded by Dr. Todd Lewis and backed by the scientific leadership of Dr. Michael Baird, the laboratory pairs deep scientific expertise with a service model designed around communication and transparency, not just accuracy.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF TESTING EXPERIENCE

Most paternity testing providers focus on the science and leave clients to figure out the rest. USDC takes the opposite approach. From the first phone call, staff walk clients through what testing involves, what kind of sample is needed, how long results take, and exactly what those results will tell them.

That level of explanation matters. Paternity and kinship testing often coincides with custody proceedings, immigration DNA cases, benefits claims, or deeply personal family questions. The people seeking answers aren't lab technicians. They're parents, family members, and legal professionals who need to understand the process, not just receive a report. During testing, clients receive updates on their sample's progress through the laboratory. When results are ready, they're delivered in plain language with a clear explanation of the statistical findings. For clients who need court-admissible documentation, the laboratory provides reports formatted to meet legal standards with full chain-of-custody procedures, and staff who can explain how those standards apply.

DR. TODD LEWIS: THE REASON THE LAB EXISTS

Dr. Todd Lewis founded USDC after spending more than two decades working at the intersection of laboratory science and healthcare operations. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and an MBA in Healthcare Administration, a combination that shaped his conviction that technical excellence and client experience shouldn't be treated as separate concerns.

The company grew out of a straightforward observation: too many DNA testing providers had drifted toward volume and automation at the expense of transparency and responsiveness. Dr. Lewis built USDC to correct that; a laboratory where integrity, scientific rigor, and clear communication are operational defaults, not marketing slogans.

Beyond the laboratory, Dr. Lewis serves on Relationship Testing Standards Committees that develop global protocols and compliance frameworks for accredited DNA laboratories. His influence extends into how the broader industry defines quality. Inside the company, his leadership reflects a particular belief: that the people doing the work matter as much as the work itself. He has built a culture where employees are valued, supported, and fairly compensated, and where that internal standard shows up in every client interaction.

DR. MICHAEL BAIRD: FOUR DECADES IN DNA IDENTIFICATION

Dr. Baird's career in genetic testing spans more than four decades, beginning with his Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Chicago in 1978. After postdoctoral training in Human Genetics at the University of Michigan and Columbia University, he joined Lifecodes Corporation in 1982 as Senior Scientist at the company's inception. There, he helped develop DNA tests for paternity and forensic identification and advanced DNA-based HLA testing for the National Marrow Donor Program. In 1987, Dr. Baird became one of the first scientists in the country to testify in court using DNA evidence. He has since testified in hundreds of trials and Frye hearings nationwide. His expertise made him a familiar presence in national media. In 1995, he served as NBC's on-air DNA consultant during the O.J. Simpson trial. He has also appeared on the Today Show, Charlie Rose, and Larry King Live.

Following Lifecodes' acquisition in 2002, Dr. Baird served as Chief Science Officer at DNA Diagnostics Center in Fairfield, Ohio, overseeing forensic and paternity testing operations for two decades before joining USDC as Lab Director. Outside of his role at the laboratory, he volunteers as a laboratory inspector for AABB, ANAB, and CAP, and serves on the AABB Relationship Testing Standards Committee, the body responsible for setting standards for relationship DNA testing laboratories.

He brings that depth of experience to the laboratory with a specific intent: building a testing operation where scientific rigor and client care carry equal weight.

WHO THE LABORATORY SERVES:

USDC works with individuals who need to establish or confirm biological relationships, whether for legal proceedings, personal knowledge, medical history, or family clarification. The laboratory also works with attorneys, state agencies, corporate partners, and contracted collection networks. Any organization that needs defensible results backed by a documented chain of custody.

CONTACT:

#