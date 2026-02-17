Wix And Intuit Deepen Partnership To Unlock Growth Opportunities For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration brings Intuit QuickBooks and Wix users a unified way to streamline their business sales, finances, and operations right alongside their web and eCommerce sites

NEW YORK - Today Wix Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, announced an expanded partnership that delivers a more powerful, connected experience to help small businesses have greater command of their financial operations and online presence.

Wix users can now tap into the power of QuickBooks® on the Intuit platform, helping businesses run and grow more seamlessly.

By integrating QuickBooks Online, millions of Wix users can now gain deeper insights into their profitability, cash flow, and estimated tax liabilities to drive their growth and success. Users can also benefit from the automation of their accounting operations, accessing the unified suite of AI-powered tools integrated into QuickBooks that address essential business needs, from managing finances to optimizing online sales, all while reducing administrative burdens. Wix users can already connect their CRM data with Intuit Mailchimp, bolstering their marketing capabilities to drive more customer engagement and increase sales growth.

QuickBooks enables customers to launch tailored Wix websites with business information already in place.

Intuit's platform enables QuickBooks customers to seamlessly extend their business online through Wix's AI-powered, contextually-aware website creation experience that feels native to their existing workflow. QuickBooks customers benefit from Wix's user-friendly tools, AI agents, built-in features for SEO and mobile optimization, and more as they create and manage their sites from within QuickBooks. With Wix, businesses can unlock growth, streamline daily operations, and stay focused on what they do best while maintaining their trusted financial management foundation.

"Wix and QuickBooks are intrinsically complementary, and by joining forces, we can provide immense value and deliver a comprehensive end-to-end business solution for our shared users,” said Ilan Shaki, GM of Channels at Wix.“We're bringing together Intuit's extensive QuickBooks SMB customer base and deep financial management expertise with Wix's industry-leading website creation and eCommerce capabilities, co-creating an experience that delivers unprecedented value to mutual and future users. This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying business management for users worldwide.”

"This partnership delivers on Intuit and Wix's shared mission to fuel business success," said Joshua Hofmann, VP Global Partner Ecosystems, Intuit QuickBooks."The combined power of Wix's website builder platform with QuickBooks AI-powered financial management tools will help businesses be more productive with streamlined workflows and have access to data-driven insights that lead to better business decisions that drive overall growth."





About Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible web design, domains, hosting, templates and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.



