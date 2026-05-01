Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Attempt To Murder Accused Absconding Since February

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a "desperate" wanted criminal who had been evading arrest for nearly three months in connection with an attempt to murder case registered at Safdarjung Enclave, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem (32), a resident of Jamia Nagar, was wanted in FIR No. 91/2026 dated February 11 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. He had been absconding since the day of the incident.

According to police, a team of the Crime Branch's RK Puram unit, led by Inspector Rampal and working under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal and DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar, carried out the arrest following sustained surveillance and Intelligence gathering.

The case pertains to an incident in the intervening night of February 10 and 11, when the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted and opened fire at a man identified as Tarif near Uphar Cinema in South Delhi.

Police said Nadeem, along with co-accused Naushad, Nirbhay Bhati and others, was present in a Hyundai Creta car when they got into an altercation with a woman. When the complainant intervened, he was allegedly beaten and shot at by the group.

While two of the co-accused had been arrested earlier by local police, Nadeem managed to evade arrest and remained on the run. He had also moved an anticipatory bail plea before a court, which he later withdrew.

"Acting on specific Intelligence, the team tracked his movements and zeroed in on his location in Jamia Nagar. A well-coordinated operation was conducted on April 29, leading to his arrest," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. Police said he was apprehended under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Nadeem, who has studied up to Class 11 and runs a garment shop in the Garhi area, has a criminal history, with two previous cases registered against him, including one under the Arms Act and another related to offences against a woman.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and establish the full sequence of events.