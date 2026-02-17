403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French FM Says Russian Tanker Leaves After Costly Detention
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister announced on Tuesday that a Russian-linked tanker, part of the so-called “shadow fleet,” has left French waters after being held for several weeks and paying millions of euros, highlighting the consequences of attempting to circumvent EU sanctions.
"Bypassing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to fund its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts. The tanker Grinch is leaving French waters after shelling out several million euros and three weeks of costly immobilization at Fos-sur-Mer," Jean-Noel Barrot stated on social media platform X.
Barrot did not disclose the exact sum paid, nor did he provide further information about the tanker’s ownership or cargo.
The vessel had been detained at Fos-sur-Mer, a key Mediterranean oil and shipping center, where authorities have increased inspections of ships suspected of helping Moscow evade Western sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.
European nations have stepped up measures against Russia’s “shadow fleet,” a group of aging or obscurely owned vessels accused of transporting sanctioned oil, in an effort to reduce Kremlin revenues and enforce restrictions on energy exports.
"Bypassing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to fund its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts. The tanker Grinch is leaving French waters after shelling out several million euros and three weeks of costly immobilization at Fos-sur-Mer," Jean-Noel Barrot stated on social media platform X.
Barrot did not disclose the exact sum paid, nor did he provide further information about the tanker’s ownership or cargo.
The vessel had been detained at Fos-sur-Mer, a key Mediterranean oil and shipping center, where authorities have increased inspections of ships suspected of helping Moscow evade Western sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.
European nations have stepped up measures against Russia’s “shadow fleet,” a group of aging or obscurely owned vessels accused of transporting sanctioned oil, in an effort to reduce Kremlin revenues and enforce restrictions on energy exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment