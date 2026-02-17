403
Tarique Rahman Becomes Bangladesh’s 11th Premier
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Bangladesh National Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman assumed office as the 11th prime minister of the South Asian country. The oath was administered by Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin to the BNP chairman along with a 49-member Council of Ministers. The ceremony occurred before the parliament complex in the capital, Dhaka.
Earlier that day, 297 members of parliament — including representatives from the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance — took their oaths for the 13th legislature. These lawmakers were elected in last week’s historic elections, marking the first such vote since the 2024 uprising that dismantled the 15-year rule of the Awami League.
The swearing-in event was attended by international dignitaries and officials, alongside the outgoing interim administration head and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus and his associates, who were present during the formal proceedings.
Among the distinguished foreign attendees were Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and UK Under-Secretary Seema Malhotra.
The caretaker administration had governed the nation since Aug. 8, 2024, after Awami League chief and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed to India on Aug. 5. Yunus and his colleagues organized elections last week, culminating in Bangladesh’s first democratically chosen government in a year and a half.
The Awami League was prohibited from participating in last week’s elections, enabling the BNP and its partners to clinch a two-thirds majority with 212 parliamentary seats.
