AfD Warns Germany Over Reliance on Expensive US Gas
(MENAFN) Germany has become heavily reliant on expensive United States liquefied natural gas (LNG) after cutting off cheaper energy imports from Russia, according to Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-chair Alice Weidel. She urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to restart diplomatic engagement with Moscow and reduce Germany’s role in fueling the Ukraine war.
Following the February 2022 escalation between Ukraine and Russia, Germany and most EU member states sharply cut Russian oil and gas imports, contributing to surging energy prices across the bloc.
Speaking at a party event last Friday, Weidel criticized the shift, saying Germany had exchanged Russian energy for US LNG, which she described as “five times more expensive” and requiring specialized terminals and infrastructure. “We must not become dependent on one country. We must diversify and above all, we must buy where it’s cheap. And that’s in Russia,” she argued.
Weidel also questioned the economic expertise of government officials and called for Berlin to “open the doors to diplomatic negotiations” with Moscow. “We need peace as quickly as possible, and we must stop feeding this war” through weapons deliveries to Kiev, she said, suggesting that Germany pressure Ukraine to negotiate in good faith.
According to the German Environmental Aid Association (DUH), 96% of Germany’s LNG imports in 2025 came from the US. Meanwhile, the European Union has approved a plan to fully end Russian gas imports by late 2027.
