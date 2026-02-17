Russia Damages Energy Facility In Odesa Region, Repairs Expected To Take A Long Time DTEK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

Repairs will require a significant amount of time to restore the equipment to operational condition.

"We are currently working at the site, clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible. Our top priority is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK said.

Russian drones damage residential building, infrastructure facility in Odesa, leaving two injured

Overnight on February 17, Russian forces attacked Odesa and the Odesa district with strike drones. Civilian and energy infrastructure sustained damage.

One of the drones hit an apartment on the upper floors of a residential building. Separate strikes were recorded on warehouse facilities and a service station building. Two cars were destroyed by fire.

Illustrative photo: DTEK Odeski elektromerezhi