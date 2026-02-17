403
Only Thirty Per Cent Compliance with Recent Reopening of Rafah Border
(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip media office reported Monday that compliance with the recent reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza remained low, with only 29% of the expected travelers able to cross amid ongoing Israeli restrictions.
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 15, only 811 people successfully crossed in both directions, out of the 2,800 anticipated. Of those, 455 departed Gaza, 356 arrived, and 26 were turned back. The office noted that it had not been informed about the criteria used to determine the total number of travelers allowed.
Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the crossing on Feb. 2 in a very limited capacity, after controlling it since May 2024. Reports from Egyptian and Israeli media had suggested that roughly 50 Palestinians could cross daily in each direction, including patients and their companions, but the media office said this was not fully implemented.
Local estimates indicate that about 22,000 wounded and sick Palestinians require travel outside the enclave for medical care amid the collapse of the health system. Semi-official figures also suggest that roughly 80,000 Palestinians are registered to return to Gaza, reflecting a persistent desire to remain in their homeland despite widespread destruction.
A US-backed ceasefire has been in effect since Oct. 10, halting Israel’s two-year conflict that has resulted in more than 72,000 deaths—predominantly women and children—and over 171,000 injuries since October 2023. Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have reportedly committed hundreds of violations, including shelling and gunfire, which have killed 603 Palestinians and injured 1,618, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
