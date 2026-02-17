403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Pull Strings at U.S.-Iran Geneva Talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump confirmed Monday he will participate "indirectly" in a second round of high-stakes nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, scheduled to begin Tuesday in Geneva under Omani mediation.
"I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, when pressed on his expectations for the upcoming diplomacy.
"We'll see what can happen," he added.
The talks are slated to open Tuesday morning at the Embassy of Oman in the Swiss city, with Oman once again serving as the intermediary between the two adversarial nations.
Trump did not shy away from delivering a blunt assessment of Iran as a negotiating partner, calling the Islamic Republic "a very tough" counterpart — while simultaneously questioning Tehran's diplomatic track record.
"But I would say they are bad negotiators, as we could have had a deal instead of sending out B-2s to knock out their nuclear potential. We had to send the B-2s. I hope they are going to be more reasonable," he said, in a direct reference to US stealth bombers deployed against Iranian nuclear facilities during the escalating Iran–Israel conflict in June 2025.
The president nonetheless expressed confidence that Tehran is motivated to reach an agreement.
"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal," he said.
The Geneva session marks the second installment of indirect nuclear diplomacy between the two countries. Talks were first resumed in Muscat on Feb. 6 — nearly eight months after negotiations collapsed in the wake of an Israeli strike on Iran that ignited a 12-day military conflict. Both sides offered cautiously optimistic assessments following that initial round, even as Washington continued a military buildup across the Persian Gulf.
Deep divisions, however, remain. Iran insists on the removal of Western economic sanctions in return for limiting its nuclear activities, while the US has demanded a complete cessation of uranium enrichment and the overseas transfer of Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Washington has further pushed to broaden the agenda to encompass Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and its financial backing of regional armed factions — demands Tehran has categorically rejected, insisting negotiations remain confined strictly to its nuclear program.
"I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, when pressed on his expectations for the upcoming diplomacy.
"We'll see what can happen," he added.
The talks are slated to open Tuesday morning at the Embassy of Oman in the Swiss city, with Oman once again serving as the intermediary between the two adversarial nations.
Trump did not shy away from delivering a blunt assessment of Iran as a negotiating partner, calling the Islamic Republic "a very tough" counterpart — while simultaneously questioning Tehran's diplomatic track record.
"But I would say they are bad negotiators, as we could have had a deal instead of sending out B-2s to knock out their nuclear potential. We had to send the B-2s. I hope they are going to be more reasonable," he said, in a direct reference to US stealth bombers deployed against Iranian nuclear facilities during the escalating Iran–Israel conflict in June 2025.
The president nonetheless expressed confidence that Tehran is motivated to reach an agreement.
"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal," he said.
The Geneva session marks the second installment of indirect nuclear diplomacy between the two countries. Talks were first resumed in Muscat on Feb. 6 — nearly eight months after negotiations collapsed in the wake of an Israeli strike on Iran that ignited a 12-day military conflict. Both sides offered cautiously optimistic assessments following that initial round, even as Washington continued a military buildup across the Persian Gulf.
Deep divisions, however, remain. Iran insists on the removal of Western economic sanctions in return for limiting its nuclear activities, while the US has demanded a complete cessation of uranium enrichment and the overseas transfer of Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Washington has further pushed to broaden the agenda to encompass Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and its financial backing of regional armed factions — demands Tehran has categorically rejected, insisting negotiations remain confined strictly to its nuclear program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment