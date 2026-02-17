403
Germany, France Launch Strategic Talks on Nuclear Deterrence Cooperation
(MENAFN) Germany and France have initiated what officials describe as “strategic talks” focused on potential cooperation in the field of nuclear deterrence, a government spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Speaking in Berlin, government representative Sebastian Hille said: “For us, the situation is such that, in view of the global political situation, the federal government immediately acknowledges the necessity of nuclear deterrence and wants to strengthen the European pillar and is conducting strategic talks with France to this end.”
He explained that the purpose of the discussions is to assess avenues for deeper collaboration between the two countries on nuclear deterrence policy. “The aim of the talks is to explore how closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved. The talks are still in their early stages, and it is clear that no quick results are to be expected,” Hille added.
The spokesperson emphasized that the bilateral engagement is not intended to substitute the United States’ role in Germany’s security framework. “This is not about replacing the US protective shield, but rather supplementing and strengthening it. The US plays a central role in NATO's nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and it should remain so in the future. The German government is firmly committed to this position,” he said.
Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that he has been in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding nuclear deterrence matters, amid growing unease in Europe about the durability of US security guarantees.
"I have held confidential talks with the French president about European nuclear deterrence," Merz stated during the opening session of the Munich Security Conference.
Merz has previously indicated openness to the idea of France broadening the scope of its nuclear deterrent to provide wider coverage across Europe. Germany, bound by international treaty commitments that prohibit it from acquiring nuclear weapons, has long depended on the US nuclear umbrella through its membership in the NATO.
