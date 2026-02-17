403
Papio Establishes Qatari Subsidiary to Accelerate Industrial AI-Driven Digital Transformation in the Gulf Region
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Doha, Qatar – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — Following its participation at Web Summit Doha, Papio, a global industrial analytics and AI company, today announced the establishment of its Qatari subsidiary through the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). The new entity will serve customers across Qatar and the wider Gulf region. This marks a major milestone in Papio’s global expansion and underscores its long-term commitment to helping industrial organizations build reliable data foundations and translate digital transformation strategies into practical results—delivering measurable improvements in performance, safety, compliance and efficiency across the region.
“Papio ensures that digital initiatives translate into measurable business outcomes, sustainable operations, and long-term resilience,” said Steven Jansen, Founder and CEO. “The company’s Qatari subsidiary will serve as the regional capability center for industrial AI & analytics. Drawing on nearly two decades of my experience in the energy and chemical industries in the Gulf —including successful projects in Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait—I am honored to establish Papio’s subsidiary here and, I´m inspired by the ambition of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”
The move builds on Papio’s increasing momentum in the region and comes against the backdrop of Qatar’s rapid digital transformation. The Qatar digital transformation market was valued at USD 9.19 billion in 2025 and estimated to grow from USD 10.68 billion in 2026 to reach USD 22.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.16% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Papio’s Qatari subsidiary will create high-value local jobs over the next 24 months, including engagement managers, industrial data engineers, and data scientists to support Qatar’s fast-growing technology and data ecosystem.
Supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and Driving Real-World Industrial Transformation
“Digital transformation in asset-heavy and highly regulated industries only works when solutions are grounded in reality and align with local processes and data standards” – explains Jansen. “Too often, companies receive technology without adoption or strategy without execution. At Papio, we are domain practitioners focused on bridging this gap. We make digital transformation work in the real world—turning engineering knowledge and data into action.”
· Challenges addressed: Most of the market players remain technology-centric, with vendors pushing tools before organizations have reliable data foundations, and consultancies delivering strategies that stop at recommendations. The result is fragmented data, conflicting versions of the truth, low adoption in operations, and digital initiatives that increase uncertainty rather than reduce it.
· Papio’s approach: Papio has a unique, data-first approach that starts with building reliable data foundations. The company stays with its customers through implementation to ensure transformation works in practice and delivers measurable improvements in performance, safety, compliance, and efficiency.
“Domain expertise, reliable data foundations, and tech-agnostic, value-driven execution are what differentiate us from other players,” added Jansen. “This approach is best reflected in the outcomes we deliver for customers.”
For example, for a large enterprise customer in the oil & gas industry, Papio reduced document management and approval-flow costs by more than 50% by implementing a cloud-based solution with significant automation. The company has also helped engineering teams, at a customer in the petrochemical sector, respond faster to sensor alerts by introducing analytics that accelerates root-cause analysis.
In addition, Papio supported customers in the GCC region with practical IT operating model reviews to ensure digital roadmaps were realistic and achievable, and conducted cybersecurity maturity assessments that provided clear, implementable improvement actions—among other industrial AI and data initiatives delivered across complex operating environments.
Through its Qatari subsidiary, Papio will expand this operational rigor and domain expertise to the region, while reinforcing Qatar’s vision for digitalization and innovation-led industrial transformation.
About Papio
Papio is a global industrial analytics and AI company founded by Steven Jansen, a recognized expert in Industrial AI and advanced analytics with nearly two decades of experience, including senior leadership roles at Shell. By combining strategic guidance, foundational data frameworks, AI & analytics, and hands-on implementation, the company helps organizations turn complex data into efficient, reliable, and actionable results. Papio Consulting works with multi-site corporations worldwide across a range of industries, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation and operational improvements, optimize asset performance and achieve measurable business outcomes, building resilience across industries.
