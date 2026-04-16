Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam A 'Historic Step', Says Himachal BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, April 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Bindal said on Thursday that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a historic step towards strengthening Indian democracy.

Addressing the gathering here, Bindal noted, "The approach towards women's empowerment in India has undergone a fundamental shift. It is no longer limited to welfare, but is now focused on empowering society and the nation through women."

He said the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will significantly enhance women's participation in the Parliament and state Assemblies, bringing balance, sensitivity, and inclusiveness to policymaking.

Highlighting achievements of the Central government, Bindal added that a comprehensive lifecycle approach has been adopted to empower women at every stage of life.

He said that more than 4.27 crore women have benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana with Rs 20,101 crore directly transferred to beneficiaries.

"Under POSHAN 2.0, around 14 lakh Anganwadi centres are serving nearly nine crore beneficiaries daily, while the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative has led to a significant improvement in the sex ratio at birth."

The State BJP President added that 926 One Stop Centres under 'Mission Shakti' are providing integrated legal, medical, and psychological support to women, while the '181' Women Helpline has assisted nearly 99 lakh women across the country.

On economic empowerment, Bindal highlighted that women have received nearly 68 per cent of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, with more than Rs 14.72 lakh crore disbursed to support women entrepreneurs.

He added that 10 crore women have been connected through Self-Help Groups, and more than three crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', setting new benchmarks in self-reliance.

Referring to improvements in the health sector, the State BJP President said the maternal mortality ratio has declined from 130 in 2014 to 88 in 2023, while child mortality has also reduced significantly under 'Mission Indradhanush'.

Highlighting progress in education, Bindal said that girls' enrolment at the secondary level has increased significantly, and women's participation in higher education and research is rising rapidly.