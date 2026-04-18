Govt Trying To Create North-South Divide Through Delimitation, Claims T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched a sharp critique of the Narendra Modi government while praising the Opposition for defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the promise of women's reservation as a pretext to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats and eventually secure the two-thirds majority required to amend the Constitution.

He also urged the Union government "not to create a North-South divide" in the country through the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

The Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to obtain the mandated two-thirds majority, setting off a fierce political clash between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The legislation, which also included provisions to expand the strength of the House, fell short despite an extended day-long debate. It secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, missing the threshold required for passage.

Following the outcome, the Centre decided against proceeding with two accompanying Delimitation Bills, saying that the three proposals could be treated independently.

The Bill's defeat has intensified political tensions, with the NDA accusing the Opposition INDIA bloc of deliberately obstructing what it described as a "landmark reform" to enhance women's representation in Legislative bodies.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Along with the Centre, this is not just the defeat of BJP's politics but their intention. We had said that if the intentions are pure, then we support the Bill. The Bills they introduced in the Lok Sabha appear to be distinct, yet their intention is to simply raise the number of seats under the guise of the Women's Reservation Bill. If the goal was to enforce the Women's Reservation Bill, no additional steps would be necessary. The Bill could be enacted with minor adjustments to the 2023 Bill."

Referring to the political messaging during the 2024 general elections, the Chief Minister said, "In 2024, PM Modi Ji's slogan was 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and everyone was aware that attempts were being made to win 400 seats so that they can remove the reservation. That is why people of the country united with the Opposition and did not give Modi ji 400 seats, but only 240. This made them realise that the people of this country have now become aware of these things, and now it will be difficult for the BJP to get a two-thirds majority in the future."

Revanth Reddy also added that altering or removing provisions in the Constitution, including reservation, would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

"By claiming they (Centre) are increasing the number of seats, if they raise the total to nearly 850, in the larger states where the BJP holds significant influence and has governments in power, they could secure the necessary number of seats. This would enable them to achieve a two-thirds majority and pass legislation in the Lok Sabha aimed at altering the Constitution and eliminating reservations," the Chief Minister said.

"That is why, yesterday, the people of the country and the Opposition together defeated the intentions of Modi Ji in the Lok Sabha," he added.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to malign the Congress over the issue, Revanth Reddy said, "Modi Ji, make good Bills and keep your intentions safe, and don't doubt our intentions on women's reservation. It was the Congress who gave women the right to vote," drawing a contrast with the prolonged suffrage movement in countries like the US.

He also urged the Centre to bring forward a fresh Women's Reservation Bill without delay, assuring that the Opposition INDIA bloc would fully support such legislation if introduced in Parliament.

"Don't try to create a divide between North India and South India. We are also the stakeholders of this nation, citizens of this country, and we are willing to give all it takes for the growth of the nation," the Chief Minister said, appealing to the BJP-led Union government.

Using mythological references, Revanth Reddy remarked, "Like Maricha came to kidnap Sita, Modi Ji is also doing the same to kidnap the Constitution. BJP-NDA is trying to do that, but we all will not let them be successful in their attempts."

He also alleged that laws had frequently been passed without adequate discussion over the years.

"Modi Ji has been repeatedly passing laws without discussion for the last 12 years. Threaten someone with a case, bring someone into this, scare and threaten someone, make someone absent -- all sorts of efforts were made. Yesterday was the defeat of his ego. The people of the entire country, acting like Hanuman, stood before PM Modi. He couldn't even move that tail. Modi Ji's arrogance was defeated yesterday. He should study history. Modi Ji keeps reading Ramayan, so he should know how Hanuman Ji defeated the arrogance of Bhimsen," the Chief Minister added.