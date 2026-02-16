Some UAE Hotels Raise Iftar, Suhoor Prices For Ramadan 2026 Amid Strong Demand

PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 6:29 AM



By: Waheed Abbas



Add as a preferredsource on Google

Iftar and suhoor rates across some UAE hotels have increased this Ramadan as demand returns to pre-Covid levels, according to hoteliers.

Some industry executives said that while prices have risen, hotels have also expanded their offerings. They also say that bookings for iftar and suhoor are now being made much earlier than in previous years.

The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to sight the crescent moon. The holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on Wednesday or Thursday.

Experiences matter in Dubai

Ayman Ashor, general manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said there has been a slight and measured increase in Iftar and suhoor rates for 2026 compared to last year, in line with overall market conditions and rising operational costs.

He added that the higher rates are accompanied by enhanced offerings.

“Any adjustment in rates is always matched with a richer experience. This year, we have expanded our buffet selections, added more live cooking stations, and introduced new regional specialities alongside international favourites,” he said.

Ashor noted strong corporate bookings, particularly from mid-sized companies seeking more personalised gatherings rather than very large-scale events.

“Many organisations are choosing venues that offer flexibility and a more intimate setting for their teams. On the individual side, families are booking earlier and are increasingly selective. Guests are looking for authentic experiences, scenic locations, and venues that combine quality cuisine with a relaxed environment,” he said.

Yassin Mahmoud, general manager of The H Dubai, said Iftar pricing has generally edged up across the city in the mid- to luxury-hotel segment compared to 2025.

“Suhoor pricing is more mixed, and the overall market remains wide because hotels are competing with early-bird deals, resident offers, and entry-level Iftars.”

He said that in many cases, offerings have also been expanded.

“Increases are often tied to a bigger experience: more live stations, upgraded proteins, rotating themes, expanded dessert selections, stronger entertainment, and clearer seating tiers.”

Mahmoud noted that corporate demand is leaning towards banquet-style Iftars designed for scale, with simple packages, clear minimums and smoother approval processes for groups of more than 40 guests.

“On the individual side, bookings are increasingly experience-led, with guests choosing venues for ambience, live music, standout stations, and setting. Suhoor is often treated as a late-night social plan, which puts more weight on seating comfort and atmosphere.”

Iftikhar Hamdani, area general manager – Northern Emirates at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said Iftar and Suhoor rates for 2026 have increased compared to 2025, largely driven by stronger demand and continued year-on-year recovery and growth.

“Over the past few years, we have noticed that corporate and group Iftars are returning to pre-Covid levels, with many companies once again hosting large-scale Ramadan gatherings for their teams and clients,” he said.

Hamdani added that higher rates are accompanied by a clear enhancement of the overall Ramadan experience.

“Across the UAE, hotels are expanding the variety and quality of their buffets, offering a wider selection of traditional Arabic and international dishes, more live cooking stations, and health-conscious options for guests who are more mindful of their diet during Ramadan. Traditional oud performances, live entertainment with a cultural focus, and more immersive Ramadan-themed décor are now central to the experience,” he said, adding that they have doubled their Ramadan décor budget compared to last year.

“The idea is to create a memorable, authentic, and visually captivating environment, especially as we are expecting large corporate and individual Iftars daily. Guests are not only paying for a meal; they are paying for a complete Ramadan experience – from the moment they arrive until the end of the evening.”

Highlighting key trends, Hamdani said they are seeing clear shifts in both corporate and individual behaviour, with décor and ambience becoming key requirements beyond the meal itself.

“Corporate clients are no longer looking only for a standard Iftar buffet. They are specifically requesting bespoke Ramadan décor and branding opportunities integrated into the setup. A strong cultural and traditional ambience for both Iftar and Suhoor is becoming increasingly popular, particularly among younger guests, families, and corporate groups. Many hotels are setting up Ramadan tents or dedicated outdoor venues for Suhoor.”

He added that there is growing demand for extended late-night timings, shisha-free family areas in some cases, and more relaxed, lounge-style seating.

“Corporate clients are now booking Suhoor spaces for the full month, not just ad hoc nights, and using voucher systems so their staff, customers, or VIP clients can visit on the dates of their choice.”

Hoteliers noted that due to strong demand, bookings for Iftar and Suhoor are being made much earlier.

“Our Iftar revenue target this year is around 50 per cent higher than last year, and the booking pace has been significantly earlier than in 2025. This gives us confidence that we will achieve, and possibly surpass, our forecast figures at both our properties. To meet this demand, we have also expanded our capacity,” Hamdani added.

Experience-driven gatherings in Abu Dhabi

Remus Palimaru, managing director of Rosewood Abu Dhabi, said there have been“considered pricing adjustments” for Iftar and Suhoor in 2026 rather than significant increases, as the market remains mindful of Ramadan being a deeply meaningful time for residents and visitors alike.

“Where pricing has changed, it reflects a clear emphasis on enhancing the overall guest experience rather than responding to cost pressures alone. Guests today are more discerning, and pricing strategies are taking into account quality, atmosphere, and service as part of the full Ramadan offering. We have approached pricing very carefully, ensuring it remains competitive while upholding the level of culinary excellence, service and ambience our guests expect,” he noted.

He confirmed that any pricing increases were matched by expanded or elevated offerings.

“Hotels are also investing in ambience and enhanced service, recognising that Ramadan dining is about atmosphere, connection, and reflection.”

In Abu Dhabi, he added, one of the most notable trends this Ramadan is a shift towards experience-driven gatherings, particularly among corporate groups.

From a property perspective, Palimaru said bookings are becoming more intentional and are being planned earlier, especially for corporate groups. Individual and small-group guests, meanwhile, are gravitating towards distinctive settings and personalised experiences.

“This signals a broader desire for depth and authenticity rather than standardised offerings.”



