Mastrex Expands Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnerships With Neometrix And Ugogo3d.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Laurel, NJ, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastrex, a US manufacturer of innovative LPBF metal 3D printers, announced new strategic distribution partnerships with NeoMetrix Technologies and Ugogo3D. These agreements mark a significant milestone in Mastrex's expansion strategy, enhancing regional coverage and reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies backed by strong local expertise and support.







Ugogo3D is a Boston Massachusetts based company and is a national additive manufacturing solutions provider specializing in advanced 3D printing technologies and materials. They work closely with industrial customers to implement innovative 3D printing solutions. Through this partnership, Mastrex will expand its presence in additional key markets, benefiting from Ugogo3D's strong industry experience and customer-centric approach. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of advanced metal additive manufacturing technologies and deliver tailored solutions that meet evolving production demands.

NeoMetrix Technologies, based in Florida, provides 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and additive manufacturing solutions to engineering and manufacturing organizations. Under the partnership, NeoMetrix will distribute and support Mastrex solutions throughout its territory, leveraging its deep technical expertise, application knowledge, and long-standing customer relationships. The collaboration is designed to drive market growth while ensuring customers receive comprehensive, high-level technical support and service.

With these additions to its distribution network, Mastrex continues to expand product availability worldwide while ensuring customers receive dedicated regional service, technical guidance, and application support.

About Mastrex

Mastrex is an industrial metal 3D printing company delivering high-precision, high-performance yet accessible additive manufacturing systems for engineering and production environments. By combining advanced technology with practical implementation and application-driven solutions, Mastrex enables manufacturers to achieve exceptional quality and reliability while making metal additive manufacturing more attainable across industries.

