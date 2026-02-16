T20 WC: Victories Mean Nothing If We Slip Up Now, Warns Sikandar Raza

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing T20 World Cup by beating Australia, Sikandar Raza urged that Zimbabwe's recent victories will mean nothing if they slip up now.

Raza stressed that every upcoming game, especially the next against Ireland, is a must-win for their Super 8. Raza spoke to reporters on the eve of his side's final group-stage match against Ireland.

"I think we never left Earth anyway. We know this is just part of the journey and the goals that we set. Those victories we have had so far will count for nothing if there is a slip-up now," Raza said.

Zimbabwe's Campaign and Path to Super 8

Zimbabwe enter their next game with momentum, having won two of their two group-stage matches, including a win over Australia. They will face Ireland on Tuesday and play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Zimbabwe defeated Oman in their tournament opener by 8 wickets, while defeated Australia by 23 runs, and are placed second in Group B behind Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Ireland ranks fourth with a win in their three group-stage fixtures.

Building the Winning Combination

Raza stressed that these combinations in the Zimbabwe squad took 'a long time' and they've been on this journey for the last 18 months, trying different combinations.

"It has taken us a long time to get the combinations right. We've been on this journey for the last 18 odd months, trying different combinations, and then when we found what we think will help us and suit us in these conditions, we stuck with them for the last nine odd months," Raza added.

Squads

Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping.

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa.

