403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
W Communications Lands Virgin Atlantic Consumer Account
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Virgin Atlantic has appointed W Communications as its retained consumer PR agency, after a three-way competitive pitch.
The agency's brief is to "evolve, amplify and protect" the Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays cultural relevance in the UK and beyond, via a mix of "culture-first" campaigns and earned media activity that position the airline "at the intersection of travel, culture and innovation, not just destination."
Virgin Atlantic's previous PR agency was Tin Man, which won the account in 2022; at the time, it was the brand's first retained agency for more than three years. It is believed that Tin Man did not repitch this time round.
The airline joins other travel and tourism brands including Marriot International and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism on W's client roster.
Virgin Atlantic VP of communications Laura Brander said: "W has an impressive reputation for working with brands to lead and shape culture, and that's exactly where we want to be. With the media landscape shifting as never before, I know the team's passion for the brand, paired with their creative thinking will deliver fresh, exciting, impactful work."
W Communications CEO Matt Brown, who was promoted into the role last October, added:“Virgin Atlantic is one of the few travel brands that genuinely belongs in culture. Working with them is an opportunity to help a brilliant brand stay bold, relevant and unmistakably itself in a crowded category. This partnership reflects our ambition to work with iconic brands who want to lead creatively, culturally and commercially."
The W Communications group includes specialist travel PR agency Lotus, in which it took a majority stake in 2019 and then full ownership in 2022. Lotus CEO Jules Ugo stepped down in October 2025 after 18 years with the agency, with MD Kate McWilliams stepping into the CEO role.
The agency's brief is to "evolve, amplify and protect" the Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays cultural relevance in the UK and beyond, via a mix of "culture-first" campaigns and earned media activity that position the airline "at the intersection of travel, culture and innovation, not just destination."
Virgin Atlantic's previous PR agency was Tin Man, which won the account in 2022; at the time, it was the brand's first retained agency for more than three years. It is believed that Tin Man did not repitch this time round.
The airline joins other travel and tourism brands including Marriot International and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism on W's client roster.
Virgin Atlantic VP of communications Laura Brander said: "W has an impressive reputation for working with brands to lead and shape culture, and that's exactly where we want to be. With the media landscape shifting as never before, I know the team's passion for the brand, paired with their creative thinking will deliver fresh, exciting, impactful work."
W Communications CEO Matt Brown, who was promoted into the role last October, added:“Virgin Atlantic is one of the few travel brands that genuinely belongs in culture. Working with them is an opportunity to help a brilliant brand stay bold, relevant and unmistakably itself in a crowded category. This partnership reflects our ambition to work with iconic brands who want to lead creatively, culturally and commercially."
The W Communications group includes specialist travel PR agency Lotus, in which it took a majority stake in 2019 and then full ownership in 2022. Lotus CEO Jules Ugo stepped down in October 2025 after 18 years with the agency, with MD Kate McWilliams stepping into the CEO role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment