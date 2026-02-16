From Wheat To Gold: Saffron Farming Takes Root In Kurram And Upper Dir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Climate change impacts across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have prompted farmers to shift from traditional crops to high-value, low-water crops.

The successful cultivation of saffron for the first time in District Kurram and Upper Dir stands as a clear example of this transition.

First-Ever Saffron Cultivation in District Kurram: Akbar Hussain's Success

Farmer Akbar Hussain from District Kurram has set a new example by cultivating saffron for the first time. He shared that he previously grew wheat and various vegetables, but due to the rain-fed nature of the area and unpredictable climate changes, he often faced losses.

At times there was insufficient rainfall, while on other occasions untimely heavy rains and hailstorms damaged his crops.

According to Akbar Hussain, after receiving training from the Agriculture Department, he decided to grow saffron. The crop not only requires less water but also offers higher profits. He added that other farmers in the area are now considering switching to saffron as well.

Successful Cultivation on 85 Kanals and New Profit Opportunities:

According to Agriculture Department Director Fayyaz Ali in District Kurram, saffron has successfully been cultivated on approximately 85 kanals of land for the first time.

The plan is to expand cultivation to 100 kanals in the next phase. He stated that one kilogram of saffron can fetch up to Rs1.5 million, making it an extremely profitable crop for farmers.

He further said that the Agriculture Department organized special campaigns and workshops to educate farmers about modern saffron cultivation techniques.

A Milestone in Upper Dir: Experimental Success

Similarly, in Upper Dir, saffron was successfully cultivated on an experimental basis with government support. In the areas of Dir, Wari, and Laram, saffron bulbs were planted on 16 kanals of land and successfully produced flowers.

Haq, eight districts were initially selected under the provincial Annual Development Program, including Upper Dir. He stated that the district's climate is suitable for saffron cultivation, and local farmers have welcomed this new and high-value crop. Measures to Tackle Climate Change: Director Extension Agriculture Dr. Hafiz Farhad said that farmers are being provided with modern agricultural training to cope with the impacts of climate change. Also Read: Books Bring Bara Bazaar to Life at Three-Day Khyber Literary Festival More than 100 Farm Service Centers are operating across the province, with over 250,000 registered farmers associated with them. He added that farmers receive guidance regarding seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery, while an SMS service keeps them informed about weather conditions, crop selection, and potential risks. Under the TARI (Technology Adoption and Resource Information) farming setup, nearly 700,000 registered farmers are being provided information on climate resilience and modern farming practices. Dr. Hafiz Farhad emphasized that the Agriculture Department is ensuring that farmers adopt new crops and modern techniques not only to withstand climate challenges but also to increase their income. Economic Importance of Saffron and the Global Market: Experts believe that promoting low-water, high-profit crops like saffron can significantly improve farmers' economic conditions and strengthen the province's agricultural economy. Global demand for saffron continues to rise, and it is considered the world's most expensive spice. Experts note that approximately 90 percent of the world's saffron is produced in Iran, while Afghanistan, Spain, and Kashmir are also prominent producing regions. Agricultural experts say that if proper cultivation, processing, and packaging standards are ensured, Pakistani saffron could reach up to $17,000 per kilogram in international markets. They emphasize that this not only highlights the crop's economic value but also positions it as a strong source of foreign exchange earnings for the country.

According to Upper Dir Agriculture Department Director Islam