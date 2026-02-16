Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center Co-Organizes Chinese Zodiac Flash Mob Crossing The Pacific,“Chinese New Year” Fever Sweeps New York Streets

MENAFN - GetNews)When a gilded horse“galloped out” from the glittering lights of the Empire State Building, a cultural celebration blending tradition and modernity came alive in New York. On February 10, the Empire State Building 2026“Year of the Horse” Zodiac Window Display-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in New York and the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, and organized by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center-was officially unveiled, marking the launch of the“Galloping into Prosperity” Happy Chinese New Year event series, while also boosting international exposure for cultural and creative brands such as“Beijing Gifts.”







Zodiac Window Display at World Landmark Boosts “ Beijing Gifts ” Global Appeal

The Spring Festival zodiac window display has appeared at the Empire State Building for 18 consecutive years. This year's“Galloping into Prosperity” themed window was specially created by the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, drawing inspiration from Chinese phrases Qí Tóu Bìng Jìn (“Striding Forward Side by Side”) and Huí Wàng Gòng Míng (“Looking Back in Echoing Calls”)-both evoking the image of horses. Featuring paired horses galloping, auspicious clouds flowing, and gourds subtly emerging, among other Chinese auspicious motifs, it not only conveys blessings of good fortune but also serves as a visual dialogue across cultures.

Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li, Deputy Consul General Ma Xiaoxiao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau Xu Zhentao, and Empire State Building Vice President Tom Middleton jointly unveiled the exhibition. Mr. Chen Li noted that from Labubu and Luckin Coffee to MIXUE Ice Cream & Tea, Chinese elements are becoming fashionable symbols on New York streets.“Chinese style” is attracting young people, and“China Moments” is gradually becoming a social media traffic code. He looks forward to more American friends discovering diverse China while surfing online, experiencing real China while traveling, and embracing vibrant China through cooperation.













Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li (right) and Empire State Building Vice President Tom Middleton (left) unveil the zodiac window display













Empire State Building“Year of the Horse” Zodiac Window Display

On-site,“Beijing Gifts” and Wakuku designer toys made their debut together in the Empire State Building window. The zodiac story was transformed into tangible craftsmanship, interactive ingenuity, and portable memories, attracting over one million visitors to stop and appreciate it, bringing Chinese blessings to visitors from around the world.







“Beijing Gifts” and Wakuku designer toys make their debut together

This Eastern zodiac trend also reached the United Nations Headquarters. From February 2 to 13, the“Global Zodiac Design Competition Exhibition” made a splendid appearance at the UN, featuring 82 graphic design works, 42 artist works, 26 cultural and creative products, and the newly published book The Zodiac Culture of China. It also specially presented horse-themed zodiac works collected in collaboration with American design institutions. This exhibition attracted participation from 11 American universities including Cornell University, New York University, University of Southern California, and Parsons School of Design, featuring 14 overseas works from 14 artists.

On February 9, the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations hosted the“Galloping into a New Journey” Spring Festival celebration. Ambassador Fu Cong sent wishes for the future with horse-themed Chinese idioms:“yī mǎ dāng xiān” (“taking the lead, like a galloping horse”),“wàn mǎ bēn téng” (“ten thousand horses galloping ahead”), and“mǎ dào chéng gōng” (“achieving success upon arrival, as swift as a horse”), and interacted with guests at the“Beijing Gifts” exhibition area, making the Chinese New Year feel intimate and delightful on the United Nations stage.































“Global Zodiac Design Competition Exhibition”debuts at the United Nations

Spring Festival Reception at the Chinese Consulate General in New York: Building a Spiritual Bridge of Understanding Between East and West

On the evening of February 10, the Chinese Consulate General in New York was transformed into a mobile“Chinese Cultural Living Room,” where over 400 guests from various sectors gathered to welcome the Year of the Horse. At the reception, Consul General Chen Li and Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau Xu Zhentao presented The Zodiac Culture of China to six American universities and cultural institutions. Compiled and published by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, the book not only systematically interprets Chinese zodiac philosophy but also serves as a spiritual bridge connecting Eastern and Western understanding.







Consul General Chen Li delivers a speech at Spring Festival Reception







Consul General Chen Li and Deputy Director-General Xu Zhentao present The Zodiac Culture of China to cultural institutions at Spring Festival Reception

Following this, a specially curated cultural performance brought the atmosphere to its peak. The folk music piece“Blooming Flowers and Full Moon” plucked the strings of Eastern harmony. The dance“Drunken in Spring Breeze” featured flowing sleeves and poetic grace. Zhao Qingjian, the first Olympic Wushu champion, performed“Spirit of Martial Arts”together with Chinese and foreign martial arts practitioners-every move a dialogue between civilizations. The song“Close as Family” used warm vocals to transcend language boundaries. The Khoomei and horse-head fiddle performance“Ten Thousand Horses Galloping Ahead” rose with vast majesty, condensing the entire evening into a moving echo of resonance between Chinese zodiac culture and the world.

Additionally, the“Hello, Beijing” photo exhibition and the“Global Zodiac Design Competition Exhibition,” along with intangible cultural heritage interactions such as dough sculpting and opera mask painting, allowed guests to touch living heritage at their fingertips and feel the vivid and profound soul of Chinese culture.







Folk music performance“Blooming Flowers and Full Moon” at Spring Festival Reception







Martial arts performance“Spirit of Martial Arts” at Spring Festival Reception







Nomadic band performance“Close as Family” at Spring Festival Reception







Dance performance“Drunken in Spring Breeze” at Spring Festival Reception







Group photo at Spring Festival Reception



















Intangible cultural heritage experience at Spring Festival Reception







Guests appreciate smart guitar at Spring Festival Reception







“Hello, Beijing” photo exhibition at Spring Festival Reception

Culture & Tourism Promotion: Linking China and the U.S. Through Cultural and Tourism Dialogue

On the afternoon of February 11, the“Hello, Beijing” Culture and Tourism Promotion event was held in New York. Targeting American travel industry partners directly, the event presented Beijing's rich cultural and tourism offerings and visitor-friendly entry policies. Chinese Deputy Consul General in New York Ma Xiaoxiao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau Xu Zhentao, Director of the China National Tourist Office in New York Ma Yunfei, as well as Mr. Terry Dale, President and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), attended and delivered speeches.







Guest interaction at Culture and Tourism Promotion event

In his speech, Chinese Deputy Consul General in New York Ma Xiaoxiao said,“I often see applicants lining up outside the visa hall of our Consulate General, and even the bitter cold of minus 15 degrees Celsius cannot dampen the enthusiasm of American friends to visit China. Many American friends who have returned from China have told me that they witnessed a thriving, authentic, and lovely China with their own eyes, and also felt the many commonalities between China and the United States. This once again confirms that the hope of China-U.S. relations lies in the people, and the foundation lies in the grassroots, and also shows me the huge potential of people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States.”







Deputy Consul General Ma Xiaoxiao delivers speech at Culture and Tourism Promotion event

Mr. Xu Zhentao, Deputy Director-General of Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, noted that Beijing recorded 354,600 visits from American travelers in 2025, ranking fourth among source countries for inbound tourism, indicating huge potential for cooperation. Beijing is building a world-class tourist destination through comprehensive facilitation reforms. China implements a 240-hour visa-free transit policy for 55 countries including the United States, and sincerely invites American friends to visit Beijing.







Deputy Director-General of Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau Xu Zhentao delivers speech







Director of China National Tourist Office in New York Ma Yunfei delivers a speech







President and CEO of USTOA, Terry Dale, delivers a speech

Beijing was recently selected by National Geographic as one of the“World's Best Destinations for 2026,” the only Chinese city to make the list. This“Hello, Beijing” promotion event, with detailed information and forward-looking perspectives, outlined a concrete vision for future cooperation between the Chinese and American tourism industries.







Influencer introduces Beijing's cultural and tourism offerings

New York Streets: Flash M ob Dances Bridging Cultures

The Chinese zodiac flash mob simultaneously swept through New York-dancers moved gracefully in Times Square; martial arts performances unfolded with vigor outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art; beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, the melodies of the horse-head fiddle intertwined with urban rhythms into poetry. These artistic scenes dancing through the streets not only conveyed festive joy but also became vivid bonds connecting different cultural landscapes.

From the glittering windows of the Empire State Building to the international exhibition halls of the United Nations, from book donations to flash mob interactions on street corners, Chinese culture completed a vivid journey from imagery to experience, from display to resonance in New York through diverse forms, allowing trans-Pacific exchanges to continue growing and taking root with every encounter.



















Flashmob performance