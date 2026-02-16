Ministry Of Municipality Signs Memorandum Of Cooperation With Arab Union Of The Blind To Support, Empower People With Visual Impairments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Arab Union of the Blind on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026).

This step reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening community partnerships and empowering people with visual impairments in the projects it implements.

The memorandum was co-signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Urban Planning Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Turki Fahad Al Turki, and President of the Arab Union of the Blind, Dr. Khalid bin Ali Al Nuaimi.

The memorandum of cooperation aims to enhance collaboration between the two parties in supporting and empowering visually impaired individuals.

This will be achieved through the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and coordination in implementing relevant initiatives and programs, thereby enabling this group to actively participate in society and contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The memorandum includes provisions for organising joint initiatives and activities, exchanging relevant information and data, and forming a joint working group to develop action plans and monitor the implementation of programs and initiatives, thereby enhancing performance quality.

This agreement reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to expanding its partnerships with civil society organisations, contributing to the consolidation of the principles of sustainability and social responsibility, and enhancing the quality of life for all members of society.