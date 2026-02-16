Bihar: Three Women Rescued In Hotel Raid Police Arrest Three Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) The Vaishali Police in Bihar on Monday rescued three women, arrested three accused, and apprehended a juvenile following raids at two hotels in the district, an official said.

According to police, the Abhishek Vaishali Hotel and The Royal Cafe & Restaurant, located at Kharouna Pokhar under Vaishali police station limits, were allegedly being used for flesh trade for financial gain by the hotel owner and management.

Taking the information seriously, a special team was formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar-02 (Lalganj), along with the Station House Officer of Vaishali police station, the Circle Officer, Lalganj, and women police personnel, following directions from the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali.

During the raid, police rescued three women from the two hotels.

Three accused were arrested, and one juvenile was apprehended. Police also recovered five mobile phones, Rs 2,040 in cash, three receipts, one register, and a wristwatch from the premises.

A case has been registered at Vaishali police station, and further legal action is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar and Mukesh Sahani, both residents of Vaishali district, and Mahesh Mahto, a resident of Saran district.

In a separate operation, Rohtas police carried out a raid in the red-light area of Bikramganj, triggering panic in the locality.

Police said they received information that women were engaged in dancing and singing in Dhangai village.

Acting on the input, a verification drive was conducted, during which six persons - including four women associated with an orchestra - were detained and brought to the police station for questioning.

Officials clarified that all the detained women are adults and are involved in orchestra performances at social events such as weddings.

The process of identity verification is currently underway.

Bikramganj SDPO Sindhu Shekhar Singh said that the action was part of routine police operations and that further investigation is ongoing.