Farah Khan Reveals Sameera Reddy Was Her Choice Before Sushmita Sen For Main Hoon Na

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in her YouTube vlogs has revealed that she had once considered casting actress Sameera Reddy for the classic role eventually played by Sushmita Sen in her 2004 directorial debut"Main Hoon Na".

In a recent conversation with Sameera Reddy on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the filmmaker recalled that she had first noticed Sameera in her popular music video titled Ahista.

Nobody knows but I had considered you for Main Hoon Na in Sushmita Sen's role. I had seen your song, 'Aahista Kijiye Baatein' and you were dressed in Indian wear,” said Farah.

Responding to Farah's revelation, a surprised Sameera asked,“Oh My God! I want to know why you didn't take me.”

To this, Farah replied that circumstances had changed by then.“Because by then you had taken up 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya',” she said, referring to Sameera's 2002 Bollywood debut opposite Sohail Khan.

Sameera was seen thrilled but pretty disappointed at the same time upon Farah Khan's revelation.

Talking about“Main Hoon Na”, the movie starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, and marked Farah Khan's directorial debut. It went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2004.

Sushmita Sen had essayed the role of Chandni, a college professor known for her saree-clad glamorous look, which went onto become extremely popular.

Talking about Sameera Reddy, the actress who who made her Hindi film debut with“Maine Dil Tujhko Diya”, later appeared in films such as“Darna Mana Hai”,“Musafir”,“No Entry” and“Race” before stepping away from mainstream cinema.

The actress during COVID 19 shifted to Goa along with her family, and continues to travel to Mumbai for work.