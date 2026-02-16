Geocue Expands Trueview GO Handheld Lineup With New Trueview GO NEO At Geo Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A smaller, lighter SLAM LiDAR scanner built for fast, reliable indoor reality capture-paired with LP360 Land for a complete end-to-end workflow.

Denver, CO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leader in geospatial hardware and point cloud processing software, today announced the upcoming release of the TrueView GO NEO, a new handheld SLAM LiDAR system that expands the company's TrueView handheld LiDAR product lineup. Unveiled at Geo Week 2026 in Denver, The TrueView GO NEO“completes the range” by adding a smaller, lighter, more portable option designed to make handheld mapping easier, more flexible, and more affordable, especially for indoor capture. For added simplicity in the field, TrueView GO NEO conveniently pairs with your phone, keeping the workflow streamlined and the total cost of ownership low.”

Since introducing the original TrueView GO 116S and TrueView GO 132S handheld systems, GeoCue has seen rapid adoption of handheld mapping workflows across surveying, construction, public safety, facility documentation, and more. The new TrueView GO NEO extends that momentum with a rugged, no-moving-parts design and serious performance for teams who need dense data and dependable SLAM in corridors, stairwells, mechanical rooms, and other GNSS-challenged environments.

“We've seen exceptional growth in the handheld LiDAR market since the launch of our original TrueView GO 116S and 132S,” said Frank Darmayan, CEO of GeoCue.“By expanding our offering with the new TrueView GO NEO, we're giving customers a simple way to adapt to handheld LiDAR, and bringing to market a scanner that delivers greater efficiency and performance, especially for indoor data capture, at a very affordable price.”

Built for serious indoor and feature-poor mapping

The TrueView GO NEO is designed as a complete, end-to-end workflow, helping teams move quickly from data acquisition to usable results in complex indoor environments. At the core of the NEO is a new high-rate scanning engine capable of capturing up to 1.15 million points per second, delivering dense detail while improving field efficiency. An ultra-wide field of view (360° × 189°) increases coverage overhead and helps reduce missed areas, so users can capture complete scenes faster without“painting” every surface.

The NEO also introduces Deep INS + SLAM Fusion, pairing SLAM mapping with a high-grade inertial navigation system to improve stability in feature-poor environments where typical consumer-grade navigation can struggle. The result is more reliable trajectories and improved point cloud integrity in challenging scenarios, such as long corridors and multi-floor stairwells, where drift and misalignment can degrade results.

To enhance interpretation and deliverables, the TrueView GO NEO includes HD colorization and advanced image capture designed to support panoramic imagery and detailed colorization even in low-light environments. Users can also leverage these images to create visual outputs such as mesh models and high-fidelity reality renderings for downstream documentation and visualization workflows.

A complete workflow with LP360 Land

TrueView GO NEO is paired with LP360 Land, GeoCue's purpose-built software for handheld LiDAR processing, QA/QC, visualization, and deliverable creation. LP360 Land enables users to generate detailed point clouds from raw data, validate coverage and quality, and produce outputs aligned to real project workflows without adding unnecessary complexity.

The NEO is also designed to keep workflows streamlined, pairing conveniently with a phone and supporting device-to-cloud options through the LP360 Cloud platform. Users can upload captured data with a click over Wi-Fi (or hotspot) for automated post-processing or leverage an LTE-based workflow to upload data anytime, anywhere.

“This is the next logical step for our handheld product line, adding another tool that is smaller, lighter, and more portable, making handheld mapping easier and more flexible than ever,” said Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup, GeoCue's parent company.“But what really sets NEO apart from other handheld SLAM scanners is how it brings together high-grade INS fused with SLAM for stability in feature-poor spaces, wide-FOV and high point density scanning for complete coverage, and high-definition imaging for vivid color and true-to-life detail. Paired with LP360 Land for processing and QA/QC, it's a complete workflow.”

Key highlights of the TrueView GO NEO



Smaller, lighter handheld SLAM LiDAR designed to“complete the range” of the TrueView GO lineup

High-speed point capture for fast, dense indoor reality capture

Ultra-wide field-of-view scanning to improve coverage and reduce blind zones

Precision IMU for low-drift SLAM, supporting reliable results over longer sessions even in typical SLAM challenging conditions

Integrated HD imaging for spherical capture and high quality colorization

Built-in GNSS for georeferencing workflows when GNSS is available (RTK/PPK capable) “Smart Handle” integrating the battery with hot-swap battery capability for continuous scanning

Availability

TrueView GO NEO will be showcased at Geo Week 2026 in Denver, Colorado, with purchasing availability details to be announced.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit .

