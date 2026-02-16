Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Business Report 2026: An $18.5 Billion Market By 2030 From $5.7 Billion In 2024, Driven By Rising Demand For EV And OV SSL Certificates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind Global Economic Update Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Overview & Outlook Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth Uptrend in eCommerce Domain Favors Market Expansion Regulatory Requirements Augment Market Prospects Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology Bodes Well IoT Widens the Opportunities for SSL Certification SSL Certificates for Enhanced Website Security Rising Awareness About Data Privacy and Security Drives Adoption of SSL Certification Increasing Incidence of Cyberattacks and Phishing Attempts Spurs Demand for SSL Certificates Advancements in Encryption Algorithms Enhance Security and Trust in SSL Certification Growing Focus on HTTPS and Secure Web Browsing Expands Addressable Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Extended Validation (EV) and Organization Validated (OV) SSL Certificates Enhances Market Growth Technological Innovations in Automated SSL Management and Renewal Support Market Expansion Increasing Adoption of Multi-Domain and Wildcard SSL Certificates for Business Websites Sustains Market Demand Growth in E-Commerce and Online Banking Spurs Demand for SSL Certification Emergence of Free and Automated SSL Services Generates Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development of AI-Powered Security Solutions for SSL Vulnerability Management Supports Market Growth Rising Focus on Securing IoT and Mobile Applications Expands Use of SSL Certificates Increasing Awareness About Browser Warnings and SEO Benefits Drives Adoption of SSL Certification Growing Need for End-to-End Data Encryption and Secure Communication Supports Market Dynamics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 46 companies featured in this Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification market report
- Actalis S.p.A. Certum Comodo Security Solutions, Inc DigiCert, Inc. Entrust Datacard Corporation GlobalSign, Inc. GoDaddy, Inc. IdenTrust, Inc. Network Solutions LLC Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Symantec Corporation Trustwave Holdings, Inc. T-Systems International GmbH
Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market
