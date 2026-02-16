Adelaide Veteran Revives The Lost Art Of The Gig Guide With A Simple Events List That Puts Facebook To Shame

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Just the useful bit,” said Paul.“The part we always turned to first. A mailing list is the best compromise in 2026. It lands in your inbox, you scan it, and you know what's on. That's it.”"

ADELAIDE, SA - For anyone who grew up in Adelaide's music scene during the 1990s and 2000s, finding out what was on this weekend used to be dead easy. You'd grab a copy of Rip It Up, The Core, dB Magazine, or Onion on release day, flick straight to the events page, and scan the list. Twenty seconds later, your weekend was sorted.

That ritual - one shared by an entire generation of Adelaide punters, ravers, and clubbers - is the driving force behind USSI, a new events listing platform built to cut through the noise of social media and return to what worked: a plain, scannable list of upcoming shows, from today onwards.

The platform, created by Adelaide-based publisher Paul Hamon, launches with a weekly email newsletter delivering a simple rundown of the next 13 days of events, sent every Monday morning. Artists and promoters can submit their shows directly. Everyone else can scan the list and make sure nothing gets missed.

A Problem We Already Solved - Then Forgot

Adelaide's street press scene was once among the most vibrant in Australia. Rip It Up, founded in 1989 by Margie Budich, ran for 27 years and more than 1,200 issues, becoming the longest-running music and entertainment publication in South Australia. Its first issue featured 113 gig listings on a single page. dB Magazine covered the broader arts scene from 1991 to 2014. The Core, launched in 1991, served Adelaide's dance music community with weekly club and rave listings. Onion, a fortnightly zine also published by Budich, went deeper into the electronic music underground.

These publications weren't just trying to entertain readers. They were functional. Who's playing. Where it is. What night. Maybe a door time. Maybe a ticket number. That was enough. The community kept the information straight, and editors, radio hosts, and forum moderators kept the list clean. Nobody called it curation back then. It was just how the scene worked.

“We had it good and didn't realise it,” said Paul, founder of USSI.“You'd hear an ad on late-night radio and it wasn't annoying - it was useful. It was literally how you found out what was on. You'd call a mate, or you'd catch the next broadcast, or you'd write it down like it mattered. Because it did.”

From Street Press to Social Media - and What Got Lost

After the street press era, online forums like Rave Adelaide, Adelaide Massive, Anthems, and InTheMix carried the torch. They were messy and loud, but the information was always there: one thread, one post, clear details. Email newsletters followed, delivering a Monday morning inbox with the week's events. No scrolling, no guessing. You could forward it to your mates and everyone was on the same page.

Then Facebook arrived and slowly dismantled the entire system. Not the parties themselves - the finding out. Events became buried in algorithmic feeds. Details got hidden. Times changed without notice. Links broke. Half the lineup ended up scattered across comments. A punter could see the same flyer twice and still not know the door time.

“It's chaos,” said Paul.“And it's strange because we already solved this problem years ago. We had curators. Editors. Radio hosts. Forum mods. People who kept the list clean. USSI is just bringing that back in a format that works in 2026.”

The Monday Morning Rundown - Get Your Weekly Dose