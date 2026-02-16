Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital Launches Advanced Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the opening of advanced Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) services at its Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH), marking a significant expansion for specialized cardiovascular care across Qatar.

The new Cath Lab service comprises of two fully operational, state-of-the-art spaces equipped with advanced imaging technology to diagnose and treat heart conditions.

Cardiac Catheterization involves guiding a thin, flexible tube called a catheter through a blood vessel into the heart, using advanced X-ray imaging for precision. Following the procedure, patients are closely monitored and, once recovered, are discharged or referred to HMC's Heart Hospital for further specialized management, if needed.

The service is supported by a highly skilled multidisciplinary team, including experienced physicians, specialized nursing staff, and cardiovascular technologists. This collaborative approach ensures adherence to international best practices, prioritizes patient safety, and supports optimal clinical outcomes.

The launch of the Cath Lab service at AAH reflects HMC's ongoing commitment to expanding specialized services, enhancing clinical excellence, and improving access to advanced, patient-centered cardiac care for the community of Qatar.