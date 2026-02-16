National Trust Selects Cora Systems For Project Portfolio Management

MENAFN - GetNews)



Europe's largest conservation charity partners with Cora to modernize how it plans and delivers projects across the organization.

Cora Systems, a provider of project portfolio management (PPM) software, today announced that the National Trust has selected the Cora platform to support its project management practice. National Trust, founded in 1895, is Europe's largest conservation charity, protecting historic buildings, coastlines, and natural spaces across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The selection followed a thorough two-year evaluation process in which the National Trust assessed several shortlisted PPM providers. The organization selected Cora to improve decision-making and standardize project planning and delivery.

The National Trust manages a portfolio of heritage and conservation projects worth millions annually

The National Trust cares for 250,000 hectares of land and 780 miles of coastline. Its annual income exceeds £766 million, and in the 2024-25 financial year, the charity welcomed 25.9 million visitors to its properties. The organization employs more than 8,700 staff and supports thousands of volunteers who help maintain everything from medieval castles to Victorian gardens.

Managing conservation work at this scale requires coordination across multiple teams, properties, and funding sources. The National Trust's project portfolio includes building restoration, habitat creation, accessibility improvements, and visitor facility upgrades. In 2024-25 alone, the charity dedicated £178 million to the conservation of historic buildings and collections.

A spokesperson from National Trust said:

“The National Trust aims to enhance decision making and drive continuous improvement in how projects are planned and delivered, ensuring long-term value in support of its mission to protect and care for historic places, landscapes, and nature for everyone.”

Cora will provide a single platform for project planning, tracking, and reporting

The Cora platform consolidates project data, documentation, and processes into one system. For the National Trust, this means project managers, regional teams, and senior leadership will have access to the same information, updated in real time. The platform supports scheduling, resource planning, financial tracking, and risk management.

The National Trust operates across a geographically dispersed estate, with properties ranging from small nature reserves to large country houses. Different teams currently use different tools and processes for managing their projects. Cora will provide a consistent approach, making it easier to compare performance, allocate resources, and report to stakeholders.

The implementation will give the National Trust visibility into its entire project portfolio. Executives will be able to see which projects are on track, which face risks, and where resources are stretched. This information supports better investment decisions and helps the charity maximize the impact of every pound spent on conservation.

The partnership supports the National Trust's 130th anniversary strategy

National Trust marks its 130th anniversary in 2025, and the organization recently published a new strategy outlining its aims for the next decade. The strategy focuses on restoring nature, expanding access, and inspiring more people to connect with the places in its care. Delivering on these goals requires effective project management across hundreds of sites and programs.

The charity faces significant operational pressures. Labor costs have risen, and the National Trust recently announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 6% to manage expenses. In this context, improving project delivery efficiency is a priority. The organization needs to do more with less while maintaining the quality of its conservation work.

Hilary McGrady, Director-General of the National Trust, recently stated that the organization plays an important role in bringing people together through culture, heritage, and nature while addressing climate change and restoring natural habitats. Effective project portfolio management supports these goals by helping the charity deliver its programs on time and within budget.

Cora brings two decades of experience in enterprise project management

Cora Systems was founded in 1999 by three Irish telecom engineers who wanted better outcomes from the large infrastructure projects they worked on. The company has since grown to serve customers in more than 50 countries, with offices in the US, UK, and Ireland. Organizations using the Cora platform manage projects worth over $100 billion.

Adrian Morrissey, Chief Revenue Officer at Cora Systems, spoke on the partnership and said:

“We're excited to partner with the National Trust on a digital transformation that supports both people and purpose. Helping such a respected organization improve visibility, consistency, and confidence in project delivery is rewarding. Our focus is enabling teams with intuitive tools, trusted data, and best-practice processes that drive long-term impact.”

Cora's customer base includes organizations in manufacturing, aerospace and defense, life sciences, government, and energy. The company recently announced that its PPM solution is available on the SAP Store, enabling integration with SAP S/4HANA for customers who use both platforms.

Implementation will roll out across the National Trust's property network

The deployment will bring the National Trust's project teams onto a shared platform. The rollout is expected to improve standardization in how projects are initiated, planned, executed, and closed. Teams will have access to dashboards showing project status, resource utilization, and financial performance.

The National Trust's properties include some of the most-visited heritage sites in the UK. Places like Stourhead, Cliveden, and Quarry Bank Mill attract millions of visitors each year. Maintaining and improving these sites requires careful project management that balances conservation needs with visitor expectations and available funding.

The charity's work extends beyond historic buildings. The National Trust has planted more than 1.3 million trees in the past year and exceeded its target to create and restore 25,000 hectares of wildlife habitats. Managing these conservation projects alongside building restoration and visitor improvements requires a coordinated approach to portfolio management.

About Cora Systems

The Cora platform delivers strategic portfolio and project management software that provides the power of predictability to organizations so they can successfully plan and manage projects - profitably. With offices in the US, UK, and Ireland, Cora works with customers in more than 50 countries to give them complete control and governance on projects worth over $100 billion. With the Cora platform, everything customers do and make gets delivered on time and on budget, thanks to seamless integration of schedules, forecasting, resources, and financial controls. Learn more at corasystems.

About National Trust

The National Trust is Europe's largest conservation charity, protecting historic buildings, gardens, coastline, and natural spaces across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Founded in 1895 by Octavia Hill, Robert Hunter, and Hardwicke Rawnsley, the Trust cares for places so people and nature can thrive. With 5.38 million members and 25.9 million visitors annually, National Trust opens more than 500 places to the public. The charity is funded by memberships, donations, visitor income, and grants. Learn more at org.