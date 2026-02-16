Brink's Announces Adrian Button As EVP And President, Brink's North America (NA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS), today announced thathas been appointed executive vice president and president, Brink's North America, effective immediately. Adrian will join the executive leadership team and report directly to Mark Eubanks, president and chief executive officer.

Adrian brings more than 30 years of global operational leadership experience to Brink's. He began his career in Cardiff, Wales, as a mechanical engineering apprentice at the Royal Mint and went on to spend nearly two decades with General Electric.

During his GE tenure, he held senior leadership roles across Aviation, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Solutions, managing multibillion dollar P&Ls, leading major supply chain transformations, and improving operational performance across multiple continents.

Following GE, Adrian joined NCR Corporation, where he first led the $2.6 billion Hardware Group and later served as Executive Vice President of Service and Product. In that role, he oversaw a $5 billion P&L and a global team of more than 25,000 employees. His leadership significantly improved delivery, quality, and customer experience metrics while modernizing NCR's global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

Most recently, Adrian served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Carrier Corporation. He led an integrated global operations organization spanning manufacturing, supply chain, service, procurement, and logistics across more than 400 factories and distribution centers. Under his leadership, Carrier achieved significant cost savings, improved on-time delivery, and executed major strategic initiatives - including key acquisitions that expanded the company's global footprint and accelerated growth in the commercial and datacenter segments.

“Adrian is a worldclass operator with deep experience leading complex distributed service organizations through operational transformation,” said Brink's president and chief executive officer Mark Eubanks.“His ability to strengthen execution, build high performing teams, and create customer centric operating models will be instrumental as we continue advancing our strong growth and profit expansion in North America and operational discipline across Brink's.”

“I'm honored to join Brink's at such a pivotal moment,” said Button.“Brink's has an incredible legacy and its AMS / DRS strategy provides a clear path for future growth. I look forward to partnering with our teams around the world to elevate operational excellence and strengthen the value we deliver to our customers.”

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Media Relations

469.549.6555