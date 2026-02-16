Africa Foundations Directory 2026: Major National And International Foundation, Ngos And Other Charitable And Grant-Making Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The directory presents key market opportunities by offering detailed contact information and insights into major foundations and NGOs across Africa, enabling efficient networking and partnership development for organizations, libraries, and institutions interested in philanthropy and grant-making activities within the continent.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Foundations Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organization located throughout Africa.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.

Entries:



Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centres/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with the date of the foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities. A wide range of activities is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centres and coordinating bodies. From Egypt to South Africa, Tanzania to Senegal, the Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in Africa.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the African pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.

