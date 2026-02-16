Lozin Farms For Agricultural Investment (LLC) Launched An Integrated Agriculture And Livestock Project On An Area Of ​​500 Acres Through The Equitypilot Program.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Lozin Farms for Agricultural Investment (LLC) Launches Integrated Agriculture and Livestock Project on 500 Acres Through EquityPilot

Cairo, Egypt and Dubai, UAE – February 12, 2026

Rising input costs and the fragmentation of small, high-cost offerings have eroded returns for investors in the agricultural sector. Lozine Farms for Agricultural Investment today announces a large-scale integrated agricultural project aimed at restoring transparency, improving unit economics, and providing a clear profit-sharing model for investors. The project is being implemented on 500 acres with a total investment of EGP 180 million.

Why is this important?

Many individual and institutional investors face long payback periods, opaque costs, and disproportionate profit distribution among operators in current agricultural investment schemes. These fragmented models drive up unit costs and expose capital to operational and market risks that can be mitigated through vertical expansion and integration.

What does the startup offer?

Lozin Farms will operate a single, diversified agricultural and livestock entity, combining high-value perennial and seasonal crops-Medjool dates, peaches, nectarines, cashew nuts, raspberries, and dragon fruit-with forage and supporting field crops-maize, broad beans, soybeans, peanuts, Brazilian buccals, and silage. It will also produce solid organic fertilizer for internal use, reducing reliance on external inputs and improving long-term soil fertility. By centralizing procurement, operations, and marketing, the project aims to reduce costs compared to fragmented alternatives.

Why now?

Market pressures on profit margins and increasing investor appetite for tangible, asset-backed opportunities make this a suitable time for a more efficient model.

Economies of scale, vertical fertilizer production, and diversified revenue streams also contribute to improved resilience to price and crop volatility, aligning operator incentives with investor returns.

Program Plan (First 30-60 Days)– Prepare the land acquisition process and finalize the cultivation plan for 500 acres.

– Conclude contracts for the purchase of essential inputs and seedlings.

– Hire the core operations team and set up logistics at the farm and initial livestock barns.

– Develop investor reporting templates and governance structures. Proof of Use.

– The project's financial statements estimate the capital requirements for full-scale farming and livestock breeding at EGP 180 million, with anticipated savings compared to smaller units.

Proposals.

– Profit distribution is structured so that 75% of net distributable profits are allocated to investors on a pro rata basis, and 25% to Luzine Company as the project manager and operations manager – thus clarifying returns and aligning incentives.

Leadership Commentary

Hisham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are excited to support Luzin Farms through the EquityPilot program. Our team will focus on executing key milestones and connecting the startup with the right stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

The next 90 days will focus on comprehensive land planning, integrating livestock to begin fertilizer production, setting initial crop planting dates, and providing investors with initial updates on implementation phases. FasterCapital will work with the team to prepare for funding and introduce potential regional buyers and supply chain partners.

About Lozin Farms for Agricultural InvestmentLuzin Farms for Agricultural Investment is developing a 500-acre integrated farm and livestock project focused on high-value crops and sustainable inputs. The project emphasizes vertical integration, revenue diversification, transparent profit sharing, and land ownership to achieve better returns for investors and long-term asset growth.

About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture-building and e-business incubator dedicated to funding and launching innovative startups. Founded in 2014, we are now the leading venture-building company in terms of the number of startups we have helped, the amount of money we have invested, and the funds we have raised. We support startups worldwide through a variety of programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. Our EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions through mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

