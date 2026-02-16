403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany's SPD Push for Ban on Social Media for Under-14s
(MENAFN) Germany's co-governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) pushed Monday for strict age restrictions barring children younger than 14 from accessing social media platforms.
Business publication Handelsblatt reported Monday the party's blueprint mandates compulsory age authentication through the "EUDI Wallet" application.
The center-left party's policy document outlines a tiered regulatory framework spanning three distinct age categories.
Under the plan, complete prohibition of social media access would apply to users below age 14, requiring providers to "technically prevent access."
Platform violations would trigger swift enforcement action: "From immediate orders and severe sanctions to temporary restrictions or network blocks as a last resort."
Youth aged 14-16 would access only a mandatory "youth version of the platforms" stripped of addictive design elements including infinite scrolling, automated content playback, or reward mechanisms encouraging prolonged engagement.
The modified youth interface must eliminate algorithmically-driven feeds and cease displaying personalized content recommendations.
Minors under 16 could only reach Instagram and comparable platforms through parental or guardian-controlled "EUDI Wallet" credentials, the document states. The EU Digital Identity Wallet functions as a digital repository storing identification documents including ID cards and driver's licenses.
Citizens 16 and older—including adults—would encounter algorithmic recommendation systems switched off by default. Users seeking algorithm-generated content would need to deliberately opt in. This demographic would also authenticate identity via EUDI Wallet before platform access.
SPD chairman and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil told the German Press Agency (dpa) he's reassessing his stance on internet regulation.
"A few years ago, we all emphasized the freedom of the internet and said that there should be no restrictions whatsoever. But now we see in the debates that something is happening in society, that young people are coming to me and saying we need clear rules on how to deal with social networks," Klingbeil stated. "We need restrictions when it comes to how we deal with social media and the internet, and we need to make decisions about that now."
Business publication Handelsblatt reported Monday the party's blueprint mandates compulsory age authentication through the "EUDI Wallet" application.
The center-left party's policy document outlines a tiered regulatory framework spanning three distinct age categories.
Under the plan, complete prohibition of social media access would apply to users below age 14, requiring providers to "technically prevent access."
Platform violations would trigger swift enforcement action: "From immediate orders and severe sanctions to temporary restrictions or network blocks as a last resort."
Youth aged 14-16 would access only a mandatory "youth version of the platforms" stripped of addictive design elements including infinite scrolling, automated content playback, or reward mechanisms encouraging prolonged engagement.
The modified youth interface must eliminate algorithmically-driven feeds and cease displaying personalized content recommendations.
Minors under 16 could only reach Instagram and comparable platforms through parental or guardian-controlled "EUDI Wallet" credentials, the document states. The EU Digital Identity Wallet functions as a digital repository storing identification documents including ID cards and driver's licenses.
Citizens 16 and older—including adults—would encounter algorithmic recommendation systems switched off by default. Users seeking algorithm-generated content would need to deliberately opt in. This demographic would also authenticate identity via EUDI Wallet before platform access.
SPD chairman and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil told the German Press Agency (dpa) he's reassessing his stance on internet regulation.
"A few years ago, we all emphasized the freedom of the internet and said that there should be no restrictions whatsoever. But now we see in the debates that something is happening in society, that young people are coming to me and saying we need clear rules on how to deal with social networks," Klingbeil stated. "We need restrictions when it comes to how we deal with social media and the internet, and we need to make decisions about that now."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment